 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

French Open 2022: Men’s schedule, bracket, scores for Friday, May 27

We have everything you need to know for the men’s draw of the French Open, including schedule, scores and more.

By Nick Simon
/ new
2022 French Open - Day Four Photo by Shi Tang/Getty Images

The third round of the 2022 French Open will begin on Friday with several matches in the men’s singles tournament taking place at Roland Garros Stadium. Coverage will begin at 5 a.m. ET on the Tennis Channel and continue on throughout the morning and afternoon.

All match times are estimated in ET.

Friday, May 27 schedule

5:00 a.m. ET

No. 15 Diego Schwartzman vs. No. 18 Grigor Dimitrov

8:00 a.m. ET

No. 1 Novak Djokovic vs. Aljaž Bedene

9:00 a.m. ET

No. 23 John Isner vs. Bernabe Zapata Miralles
No. 5 Rafael Nadal vs. No. 26 Boltic van de Zandschulp
No. 9 Felix Auger Aliassime vs. Filip Krajinović

11:00 a.m. ET

No. 10 Cameron Norrie vs. No. 21 Karen Khachanov
No. 3 Alexander Zverev vs. Brandon Nakashima

12:00 p.m. ET

No. 6 Carlos Alcaraz vs. No. 27 Sebastian Korda

Odds

DraftKings Sportsbook has odds for the third-round matchups. Odds for who will win the 2022 French Open can be found here.

More From DraftKings Nation