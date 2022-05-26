How to watch the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge via live online stream

The PGA Tour heads to the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas this week for the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge. This is one of the five invitational tournaments for the PGA Tour and was first held in 1946. The first round will begin on Thursday, May 26th with the final round taking place on Sunday, May 29th.
To watch the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge on CBS or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out CBS coverage on the CBS Live Stream or use one of their apps available for mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.
Live stream options for the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge are through PGA Tour Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.
Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2
Golf Channel
4 to 7 p.m. ET: General coverage
PGA Tour Live
8:15 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET: Coverage spanning Streams 1-4
Marquee Group Thursday
Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, Jason Kokrak
Featured Groups Thursday
Billy Horschel, Sam Burns, Talor Gooch
Collin Morikawa, Webb Simpson, Patrick Reed
Marquee Group Friday
Jordan Spieth, Max Homa, Daniel Berger
Featured Groups Friday
Will Zalatoris, Justin Rose, Kevin Kisner
Viktor Hovland, Mito Pereira, Tom Hoge
Featured Holes
No. 4 (Par 3), No. 8 (Par 3), No. 13 (Par 3), No. 16 (Par 3)
Coverage schedule, Round 3
Golf Channel
2 to 5:30 p.m. ET: General coverage
CBS
5:30 to 7 p.m. ET: General coverage
PGA Tour Live
9:00 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET: Coverage spanning Streams 1-4
Coverage schedule, Final round
Golf Channel
1 to 2 p.m. ET: General coverage
CBS
2 to 6:30 p.m. ET: General coverage
PGA Tour Live
8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET: Coverage spanning Streams 1-4