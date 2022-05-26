How to watch the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge via live online stream

The PGA Tour heads to the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas this week for the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge. This is one of the five invitational tournaments for the PGA Tour and was first held in 1946. The first round will begin on Thursday, May 26th with the final round taking place on Sunday, May 29th.

To watch the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge on CBS or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out CBS coverage on the CBS Live Stream or use one of their apps available for mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

Live stream options for the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge are through PGA Tour Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

4 to 7 p.m. ET: General coverage

8:15 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET: Coverage spanning Streams 1-4

Marquee Group Thursday

Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, Jason Kokrak

Featured Groups Thursday

Billy Horschel, Sam Burns, Talor Gooch

Collin Morikawa, Webb Simpson, Patrick Reed

Marquee Group Friday

Jordan Spieth, Max Homa, Daniel Berger

Featured Groups Friday

Will Zalatoris, Justin Rose, Kevin Kisner

Viktor Hovland, Mito Pereira, Tom Hoge

Featured Holes

No. 4 (Par 3), No. 8 (Par 3), No. 13 (Par 3), No. 16 (Par 3)

Coverage schedule, Round 3

2 to 5:30 p.m. ET: General coverage

5:30 to 7 p.m. ET: General coverage

9:00 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET: Coverage spanning Streams 1-4

Coverage schedule, Final round

1 to 2 p.m. ET: General coverage

2 to 6:30 p.m. ET: General coverage

8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET: Coverage spanning Streams 1-4