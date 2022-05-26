Who won last year’s Charles Schwab Challenge?

The PGA Tour heads to the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas this week for the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge. This is one of the five invitational tournaments for the PGA Tour and was first held in 1946. There will be 120 golfers invited to the tournament as the invitationals are typically smaller than a regular tournament field.

The reigning winner of the Charles Schwab Challenge is Jason Kokrak, who won in 2021 with a 14-under. The runner-up was Jordan Spieth, who finished two strokes behind him. Kokrak is looking to become the 12th multi-time winner of this event.

There have been 11 golfers that have won the Charles Schwab Challenge multiple times. Ben Hogan leads the way with five victories at the tournament closest to what was his Fort Worth home. Julius Boros, Billy Casper, Lee Trevino, Ben Crenshaw, Bruce Lietzke, Corey Pavin, Nick Price, Kenny Perry, Phil Mickelson and Zach Johnson have all won twice at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Coming fresh off a win at the PGA Championship, Justin Thomas has the best odds to win the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge installed at +800. Scottie Scheffler (+1000), Spieth (+1200), Collin Morikawa (+1200) and Will Zalatoris (+2000) round out the golfers with the best odds to win the tournament. Kokrak has +3500 odds to repeat as the winner at DraftKings Sportsbook.