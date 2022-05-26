The PGA Tour is in Texas this week for the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. And as one of the five invitational events on the PGA Tour, only 120 players started the tournament on Thursday. That means today today the cut after 36 holes of play on Friday will be the top 65 players, plus those tied at the end of that group.
One of the oldest events on the PGA Tour, this event has had various sponsors, but has been played at Colonial since 1946. Longtime Fort Worth resident and nine-time major winner Ben Hogan won this event five times, and there’s a statue of him at the course.
Round 2 gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 8:20 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage of the Charles Schwab Challenge on Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on the Golf Channel. Additionally, PGA Tour LIVE will air coverage of every shot from 8:00 a.m. to until the last shot is holed on Friday.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the Charles Schwab Challenge on Friday.
Charles Schwab Challenge Round 2 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|8:20 AM
|Tee #1
|Denny McCarthy
|Alex Smalley
|Max McGreevy
|8:20 AM
|Tee #10
|Adam Schenk
|Wyndham Clark
|Davis Riley
|8:31 AM
|Tee #1
|James Hahn
|Danny Lee
|Scott Stallings
|8:31 AM
|Tee #10
|Jason Dufner
|Peter Malnati
|Nick Watney
|8:42 AM
|Tee #1
|Pat Perez
|Brian Stuard
|Bill Haas
|8:42 AM
|Tee #10
|Troy Merritt
|Charley Hoffman
|Chris Kirk
|8:53 AM
|Tee #1
|Matt Jones
|J.T. Poston
|Martin Trainer
|8:53 AM
|Tee #10
|Stewart Cink
|Carlos Ortiz
|Nick Taylor
|9:04 AM
|Tee #1
|Michael Thompson
|Sebastián Muñoz
|Luke Donald
|9:04 AM
|Tee #10
|Kevin Kisner
|Justin Rose
|Will Zalatoris
|9:15 AM
|Tee #1
|Cam Davis
|Robert Streb
|Brendon Todd
|9:15 AM
|Tee #10
|Tom Hoge
|Viktor Hovland
|Mito Pereira
|9:26 AM
|Tee #1
|Lucas Glover
|Tyler Duncan
|Chez Reavie
|9:26 AM
|Tee #10
|Max Homa
|Jordan Spieth
|Daniel Berger
|9:37 AM
|Tee #1
|Patrick Rodgers
|Aaron Rai
|Hayden Buckley
|9:37 AM
|Tee #10
|Tony Finau
|Abraham Ancer
|John Huh
|9:48 AM
|Tee #1
|Beau Hossler
|Doug Ghim
|Stephan Jaeger
|9:48 AM
|Tee #10
|Scott Piercy
|Camilo Villegas
|Kramer Hickok
|9:59 AM
|Tee #1
|Adam Svensson
|Austin Smotherman
|Richard Bland
|9:59 AM
|Tee #10
|Kurt Kitayama
|David Lipsky
|John Pak
|12:50 PM
|Tee #1
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Doc Redman
|Lee Hodges
|12:50 PM
|Tee #10
|Sam Ryder
|Matthew NeSmith
|Trey Mullinax
|1:01 PM
|Tee #1
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Matthias Schwab
|Taylor Moore
|1:01 PM
|Tee #10
|Brian Harman
|Cameron Tringale
|Sahith Theegala
|1:12 PM
|Tee #1
|Joel Dahmen
|Mark Hubbard
|Harry Higgs
|1:12 PM
|Tee #10
|Russell Knox
|Emiliano Grillo
|Rory Sabbatini
|1:23 PM
|Tee #1
|Sungjae Im
|Ryan Palmer
|Rickie Fowler
|1:23 PM
|Tee #10
|Erik van Rooyen
|Garrick Higgo
|Nate Lashley
|1:34 PM
|Tee #1
|Sam Burns
|Talor Gooch
|Billy Horschel
|1:34 PM
|Tee #10
|C.T. Pan
|Adam Long
|Kevin Tway
|1:45 PM
|Tee #1
|Collin Morikawa
|Patrick Reed
|Webb Simpson
|1:45 PM
|Tee #10
|Dylan Frittelli
|Ian Poulter
|Zach Johnson
|1:56 PM
|Tee #1
|Justin Thomas
|Scottie Scheffler
|Jason Kokrak
|1:56 PM
|Tee #10
|Ryan Brehm
|Kevin Na
|Patton Kizzire
|2:07 PM
|Tee #1
|Lucas Herbert
|Gary Woodland
|Brandt Snedeker
|2:07 PM
|Tee #10
|K.H. Lee
|J.J. Spaun
|Chad Ramey
|2:18 PM
|Tee #1
|Maverick McNealy
|Vince Whaley
|Erik Compton
|2:18 PM
|Tee #10
|Andrew Putnam
|Kevin Streelman
|Harold Varner III
|2:29 PM
|Tee #1
|Greyson Sigg
|Min Woo Lee
|Tyler Strafaci
|2:29 PM
|Tee #10
|Brandon Wu
|Paul Barjon
|James Piot