The PGA Tour is in Texas this week for the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. And as one of the five invitational events on the PGA Tour, only 120 players started the tournament on Thursday. That means today today the cut after 36 holes of play on Friday will be the top 65 players, plus those tied at the end of that group.

One of the oldest events on the PGA Tour, this event has had various sponsors, but has been played at Colonial since 1946. Longtime Fort Worth resident and nine-time major winner Ben Hogan won this event five times, and there’s a statue of him at the course.

Round 2 gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 8:20 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage of the Charles Schwab Challenge on Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on the Golf Channel. Additionally, PGA Tour LIVE will air coverage of every shot from 8:00 a.m. to until the last shot is holed on Friday.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the Charles Schwab Challenge on Friday.