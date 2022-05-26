F1 practice live stream: How to watch Monaco Grand Prix practice online on Friday, Saturday

Formula One racing is in Monte Carlo this weekend for the Monaco Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 9:00 a.m. ET with qualifying running at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday. However, prior to that, there will be three practice runs you can watch as well. The first two practice runs are on Friday at 8:00 am ET and 11:00 a.m ET. The third practice run is Saturday at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The three practice sessions and qualifying will all air on ESPN2. Sunday’s race will air on ESPN. All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Monaco Grand Prix weekend.

Charles Leclerc comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -105, followed by Max Verstappen at +120. Carlos Sainz is the next closest at +2000. Leclerc has -125 odds to win the pole position for the Grand Prix. Verstappen is installed at +165 with Sainz right behind them at +650 to start P1 at the Monaco GP.

How to watch practice for the Monaco Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, May 27, 8:00 a.m. ET

Practice 2: Friday, May 27, 11:00 a.m. ET

Practice 3: Saturday, May 28, 7:00 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN