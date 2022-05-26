F1 practice start time: When the Monaco Grand Prix practice starts on Friday, Saturday, and how to watch

Formula One heads to Monaco this weekend for the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix. The Circuit de Monaco will host the F1 race on Sunday, May 29th. There will be three practice sessions between Friday, May 27th and Saturday, May 28th. The first will be Friday at 8 a.m. ET, the second Friday at 11 a.m. ET and the third on Saturday at 7 a.m. ET.

All three practices will air on ESPN2. Both will also be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend.

Charles Leclerc comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -105, followed by Max Verstappen at +120. Carlos Sainz is the next closest at +2000. Leclerc has -125 odds to win the pole position for the Grand Prix. Verstappen is installed at +165 with Sainz right behind them at +650 to start P1 at the Monaco GP.

How to watch practice for the Monaco Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, May 27, 8:00 a.m. ET Practice 2: Friday, May 27, 11:00 a.m. ET

Practice 3: Saturday, May 28, 7:00 a.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN