F1 practice start time: When the Monaco Grand Prix practice starts on Friday, Saturday, and how to watch

We go over the details for F1 practice at the Circuit de Monaco in Monaco on Friday and Saturday. We break down the details for when it runs and how to watch.

Max Verstappen of Netherland and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates during the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on May 22, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Formula One heads to Monaco this weekend for the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix. The Circuit de Monaco will host the F1 race on Sunday, May 29th. There will be three practice sessions between Friday, May 27th and Saturday, May 28th. The first will be Friday at 8 a.m. ET, the second Friday at 11 a.m. ET and the third on Saturday at 7 a.m. ET.

All three practices will air on ESPN2. Both will also be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend.

Charles Leclerc comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -105, followed by Max Verstappen at +120. Carlos Sainz is the next closest at +2000. Leclerc has -125 odds to win the pole position for the Grand Prix. Verstappen is installed at +165 with Sainz right behind them at +650 to start P1 at the Monaco GP.

How to watch practice for the Monaco Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, May 27, 8:00 a.m. ET Practice 2: Friday, May 27, 11:00 a.m. ET
Practice 3: Saturday, May 28, 7:00 a.m. ET
Live stream: WatchESPN

2022 Monaco Grand Prix Entry List

Pos Driver Car #
1 Charles Leclerc 16
2 Max Verstappen 1
3 Carlos Sainz, Jr. 55
4 George Russell 63
5 Sergio Pérez 11
6 Lewis Hamilton 44
7 Valtteri Bottas 77
8 Kevin Magnussen 20
9 Daniel Ricciardo 3
10 Mick Schumacher 47
11 Lando Norris 4
12 Esteban Ocon 31
13 Yuki Tsunoda 22
14 Pierre Gasly 10
15 Guanyu Zhou 24
16 Sebastian Vettel 5
17 Fernando Alonso 14
18 Lance Stroll 18
19 Alexander Albon 23
20 Nicholas Latifi 6

