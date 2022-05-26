Full undercard for Otto Wallin vs. Rydell Booker heavyweight fight

Salita Promotions will hold its next boxing event on Thursday, May 26th. The Ford Community Centre in Dearborn, Michigan will host the eight-bout card. The action will get started at 8 p.m. ET. The main event of the evening will be a heavyweight bout between Otto Wallin and Rydell Booker. The ring walks for the main event are tentatively scheduled for 11 p.m. ET, but the time will depend on the length of the undercard.

Wallin has a 23-1 career record with 14 knockouts to his credit. He has won three fights in a row and most recently won by points decision against Kamil Sokolowski in February of this year. Booker enters with a 26-5-1 record but has dropped his last three fights. He most recently lost to Marcin Siwy in March of 2022 by unanimous decision.

Full Card for Otto Wallin vs. Rydell Booker