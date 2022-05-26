Otto Wallin vs. Rydell Booker live stream: How to watch heavyweight bout via live online stream

Salita Promotions will hold its next boxing event on Thursday, May 26th. The Ford Community Centre in Dearborn, Michigan will host the eight-bout card that will get started at 8 p.m. ET. The main event of the evening will be a heavyweight bout between Otto Wallin and Rydell Booker. Ring walks for the main event are tentatively scheduled for 11 p.m. ET but depend on the length of the undercard.

Unfortunately for those looking for live action, Wallin vs. Booker is set to be recorded and released on YouTube for viewers on Friday, May 27.

Wallin has a 23-1 career record with 14 knockouts to his credit. He has won three fights in a row and most recently won by points decision against Kamil Sokolowski in February of this year. The only loss of his career came against Tyson Fury in September of 2019 when Wallin lost by unanimous decision.

Booker enters with a 26-5-1 record but has dropped his last three fights. He most recently lost to Marcin Siwy in March of 2022 by unanimous decision. Booker has only fought three times since November 2019, but in those bouts, he has tallied two losses and a draw.

Otto Wallin vs. Rydell Booker

Date: Thursday, May 26th

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Ring walks (Main event): Approximately 11 p.m. ET

Live stream: No live broadcast; YouTube footage release on Friday, May 27th

Full Card for Otto Wallin vs. Rydell Booker