Champions League injury news: Liverpool injury report includes Fabinho, Thiago, Joe Gomez

With the 2022 UEFA Champions League just around the corner, Liverpool will be looking win their seventh title as they face off against Real Madrid this weekend. The UCL final is set to kick off on Saturday, May 28 at 3:00 p.m. ET with a national broadcast on CBS, Univision, and TUDN, with a livestream available on Paramount+.

Ahead of this weekend’s action, let’s take a look at the injury list for the Reds that may affect their lineup for the final.

Fabinho

Fabinho was taken off the field after 30 minutes with a hamstring injury in the EPL match on May 10 against Aston Villa. The injury kept him sidelined for the FA Cup win against Chelsea and the final matchday of the English Premier League season as well. He’s been seen back in training this week with the team as they’re hopeful he’ll be fully fit for the final on Saturday.

Thiago Alcantara

Thiago was taken off the field in the first half of Liverpool’s final EPL match against Wolverhampton on May 22 with an Achilles injury, but it’s been reported that he should return to training with the team on Thursday ahead of the Champions League final.

Divock Origi

Origi suffered a muscle injury during a training session and has been ruled out for the final in Paris on Saturday.

Joe Gomez

The 25-year-old defender picked up an ankle injury on May 17 in their EPL match against Southampton and has been sidelined since. He’s set to be back in time for the final this weekend barring any major setbacks between now and then.