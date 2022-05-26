Champions League injury news: Real Madrid injury report includes David Alaba

Real Madrid is preparing to face off against Liverpool on Saturday in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League final. They’ll be in pursuit of their 14th Champions League title this weekend in Paris as the UCL final is set to kick off on Saturday, May 28 at 3:00 p.m. ET. A national broadcast will be available on CBS, Univision, and TUDN, with a livestream available on Paramount+.

Ahead of this weekend’s action, let’s take a look at the injury list for Los Blancos that may affect their lineup for the final.

David Alaba

Alaba has been sidelined since late April with an adductor issue, missing the final five La Liga matches. He returned for the second leg of the UCL semifinals against Manchester City, but played through his injury and was taken off for the second half. He is expected to return in time for Saturday’s final in Paris as he’s been seen in training this week, regardless of suffering a minor setback last week in his recovery.