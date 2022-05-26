How many times have the Warriors made the NBA Finals?

The Golden State Warriors are back in the NBA Finals after defeating the Dallas Mavericks in the Western conference finals. This is Golden State’s seventh Western conference title and it is their first appearance in the Finals since the 2018-19 season.

The Warriors first made the NBA Finals during the 1955-56 season, winning the championship as the San Francisco Warriors. They won a BBA title as the Philadelphia Warriors in 1946-47 and that does count in the team’s history, but not in NBA history. The franchise won its first championship as the Golden State Warriors in 1975-76 behind Rick Barry.

This latest Finals appearance means Golden State’s dynastic run through the late 2010s will extend into the early 2020s. The Warriors won their first title in this run in 2014-15 as part of five consecutive Finals appearance. The team won championships in 2015, 2017 and 2018 but lost in 2016 and 2019. After a two-year hiatus marred by injuries and a play-in tournament defeat, the Warriors are back in the series that matters most. Let’s see if they can add another trophy to the trophy case in 2022.