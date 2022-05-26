When is weigh-in for Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero?

Gervonta “Tank” Davis will defend his WBA lightweight title against interim titleholder Rolando Romero on Saturday, May 28 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The fight will be on Showtime PPV at the cost of $74.99. The pay-per-view will feature four fights with the co-main event between WBA middleweight champion Erislandy Lara vs. Spike O’Sullivan.

Davis (26-0, 24 KOs) is a massive favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with -1100 odds. The undefeated Romero (14-0, 12 KOs) has been installed as a +650 underdog.

The weigh-in for this fight will take place Friday, May 27 at 12 p.m. ET. You can watch a live stream of the weigh-in on Showtime Sports or on Showtime Sports YouTube Channel. There is a 135-pound weight limit for this fight.

Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero: Weigh-in

When: 12 p.m. ET

Where: Barclays Center (Brooklyn, NY)

How to Watch: Showtime Sports or Showtime Sports YouTube Channel

