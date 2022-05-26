Picks for Rangers vs. Hurricanes in Game 5 of second round in 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

ESPN will host Thursday’s matchup between the New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes in Game 5 of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 7:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Rangers cruised to a 4-1 win in Game 4 to tie the series at 2-2.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rangers vs. Hurricanes: Game 5 prediction (series tied 2-2)

Goal Line: Rangers +1.5 (-200); Hurricanes -1.5 (+170)

Rangers: +130

Hurricanes: -155

Over/Under: Over 5.5 (+115); Under 5.5 (-135)

Carolina on home ice and on the road are basically two different teams. On the road the Hurricanes are 0-5 and have been outscored 21-8. In the comfy confines of PNC Arena, Carolina is 6-0 and have a 22-9 advantage in goals scored. That’s really the storyline with this game. I think Carolina is that much better on home ice and will win Game 5.

Pick: Hurricanes (-155)

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.