Picks for Oilers vs. Flames in Game 5 of second round in 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

ESPN will host Thursday’s matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames in Game 5 of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 9:40 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta. The Oilers extended their series lead to 3-1 after a 5-3 win in Game 4 at Rogers Place.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Oilers vs. Flames: Game 5 prediction

Goal Line: Oilers +1.5 (-170); Flames -1.5 (+150)

Oilers: +135

Flames: -160

Over/Under: Over 6.5 (-120); Under 6.5 (+100)

This series has been simple to analyze. Edmonton’s superstar players have been considerably better than Calgary’s superstars. In this series Leon Draisaitl has 13 points (2 G, 11 A), Connor McDavid has 11 points (2 G, 9 A) and Evander Kane has five goals. The Oilers’ top guys are performing at a very high level. On the other side Johnny Gaudreau has no goals (five assists) and Matthew Tkachuk has four points (3 G, 1 A). That’s not a winning formula for the Flames. I don’t think this series is over. I believe Calgary has much better in them, but if it doesn’t come out tonight there will be a long offseason to think about what might have been and wondering if Thursday was Gaudreau’s last game in Calgary (he is going to be an unrestricted free agent).

Pick: Flames (-160)

Side Bet: Goal Total over 6.5

