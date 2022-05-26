How to watch Oilers vs. Flames in Game 5 via live online stream

ESPN will host Thursday’s matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames in Game 5 of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 9:40 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta.

Edmonton put themselves in a commanding position with a 5-3 win in Game 4 that gives the Oilers a 3-1 lead in the Battle of Alberta. The Oilers jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period, but Calgary stormed back with two goals in the second and then Rasmus Andersson tied it with one of the strangest goals you’ll ever see.

Rasmus Andersson from DEEP 3-3!!! pic.twitter.com/96BUSUZcEA — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) May 25, 2022

Yes my friends, that is a non-empty net goal from 138 feet away.

The Flames’ momentum, however, was only temporary as Ryan Nugent-Hopkins got the game-winner for Edmonton with 3:27 left in regulation. Evander Kane added an empty-net goal, his 12th goal of the postseason.

Calgary is a -160 betting favorite to extend this series and win Game 5 on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Oilers are betting at +135.

Oilers vs. Flames

Date: Thursday, May 26

Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.