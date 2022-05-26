How to watch Rangers vs. Hurricanes in Game 5 via live online stream

ESPN will host Thursday’s matchup between the New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes in Game 5 of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 7:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The Rangers tied the best-of-seven series at two games apiece with a 4-1 win in Game 4 at Madison Square Garden. Andrew Copp had a goal and two assists to lead the blueshirts while Adam Fox and Frank Vatrano each had a goal and an assist. Carolina continues to stink on the road. The Hurricanes are 0-5 and have been outscored 21-8 on the road. Luckily Carolina has the home ice in this series and are 6-0 at PNC Arena.

The Hurricanes are a -150 betting favorite for Game 5 on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Rangers are betting at +130.

Rangers vs. Hurricanes (series tied 2-2)

Date: Thursday, May 26

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.