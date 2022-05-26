How many times has Stephen Curry won Finals MVP?

The Golden State Warriors are back in the NBA Finals for the 2021-22 season after defeating the Dallas Mavericks 4-1 in the Western conference finals. The Warriors were able to emerge out of the West despite not holding the conference’s top seed. Even if there have been some fortunate breaks for the Warriors in this postseason when it comes to the opponents they faced and injury luck, Golden State’s talent is championship caliber.

One of those championship caliber pieces is point guard Stephen Curry, who is widely regarded as the greatest shooter of all-time. He’s making his sixth Finals appearance, but will be looking for his first Finals MVP award.

That’s right; Curry has never won Finals MVP. Andre Iguodala got the award when Golden State won in 2015, while Kevin Durant bagged MVP honors in 2017 and 2018. Curry was likely in line to win MVP in 2016 if the Warriors had beaten the Cavaliers. Maybe this is finally the season the point guard gets his due.