Pick against the spread, over/under for Mavericks vs. Warriors Game 5

The Dallas Mavericks hope to continue extending the Western conference finals when they meet the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 Thursday evening. The Warriors weren’t able to complete the sweep, but are still the pick to advance out of this series as the matchup shifts to the Bay.

Golden State is a 7-point favorite per DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 215.5.

Mavericks vs. Warriors, 9:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -7

Golden State covered this line in both home games this series. The Warriors haven’t faltered in the Bay so far this postseason, winning all seven home games. After a late comeback in Game 4 fell short, the Warriors will hit that extra gear they seem to find at home and close out this series. The Mavericks could remain in this game with their three-point shooting, but they’ve been too inconsistent outside of Luka Doncic to pose a real threat to Golden State in a closeout game at home.

Over/Under: Over 215.5

We’ve had two games go over this line and two games go under, which makes the total a tough one to predict. The Warriors are nearly seven points per game better at home than they are on the road this postseason. That number, combined with Dallas’ relentlessness to stave off elimination, should help push this total over.

