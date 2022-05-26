Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Mavericks vs. Warriors Game 5

Game 5 of the Western conference finals presents another opportunity for the Golden State Warriors to advance to the 2022 NBA Finals. They’ll attempt to close out the Dallas Mavericks at home after failing to do so in Game 4 Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 9:00 p.m. ET from Chase Center and the game will air on TNT.

Here’s some of our favorite player props for tonight’s contest, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jordan Poole over 16.5 points (+100)

Poole’s efficiency has remained consistent between home and road games in these playoffs, but his scoring output has varied dramatically. The guard is averaging 16.6 points per game on the road. That number jumps to 20.3 points per game at home. At plus money, this is an awesome prop for Game 5.

Reggie Bullock over 2.5 3-pointers (-145)

Bettors will be scared off by Bullock’s horrific Game 3 showing, but the sharpshooter responded with six triples in Game 4. He’s gone over this line in each contest outside of the third one, so there’s reason to believe he’ll once again top this mark Thursday night.

Draymond Green under 6.5 assists (-150)

It’s not fun betting against Green, who tends to rise to the occasion in the playoffs. However, he’s yet to top six assists in a game against the Mavericks this series. He’s gone under this line in 10 out of 15 games in these playoffs overall. Take the under here, even in what could be a high-scoring game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.