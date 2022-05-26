NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Mavericks vs. Warriors Game 5

While Game 5 between the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks features plenty of heavy hitters when it comes to DFS lineups, value plays remain increasing hard to decipher. We’ll see if these role players can break out in Thursday’s contest, which will tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on TNT. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Maxi Kleber, Mavericks, $4,300

The likes of Reggie Bullock, Spencer Dinwiddie and Moses Moody have been priced out of this parameter, so Kleber is the most enticing option despite some volatile shooting performances from the big man. He broke out for 33 DKFP in Game 4, but has been cold for most of the postseason. Kleber’s perimeter game gives him the most upside, but this is still a relatively risky play.

Jonathan Kuminga, Warriors, $3,000

Kuminga was part of the Warriors lineup which helped start a comeback in Game 4. The rookie went for 28 fantasy points in that contest, which is by far his biggest output of these playoffs. If Otto Porter Jr. gets ruled out, Kuminga could see more time in Game 5.

Davis Bertans, Mavericks, $3,300

As you can see, we’re starting to scrape the bottom of the DFS value play barrel here. The only decent remaining options are Bertans and Dwight Powell. At least the former can hit the three-ball on occasion and is getting more minutes as Dallas tries to space the floor. Powell has been an afterthought in the rotation, so back Bertans over him if the debate comes down to those two players.