Best prop bets to consider for Mavericks vs. Warriors Game 5

The Western conference finals heads back to San Francisco Thursday, with Game 5 between the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors set to tip off tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET. With their backs against the wall, Luka Dončić and the Mavs avoided the sweep with a 119-109 victory on Tuesday. Now trailing 3-1, they’ll look to send the series back to Texas with a win tonight while the Warriors are trying to secure their sixth conference title in eight seasons.

As always, there’s plenty of intriguing prop bets for tonight’s game on DraftKings Sportsbook and we’ll pick out a few of our favorites.

Draymond Green over 0.5 threes (+170)

It’s often joked that the official kiss of death for any team playing the Warriors comes when Green starts making threes and that will be the case tonight. The veteran is just 1-5 from beyond the arc for the entire series but there’s always a sweet spot in Warriors games at home where everyone starts draining buckets. That will happen with Green in this game and spell the official end of the Mavericks season.

Warriors to win by 14-16 points (+900)

Golden State has handled business at home throughout the postseason with an 7-0 record heading into tonight’s game at the Chase Center. During these games, the Warriors have blown those teams out of the water with an average margin of victory of 15.1 points. We’ll get bold and say that they’ll match that average tonight when eliminating the Mavs and punching their ticket to the NBA Finals.

