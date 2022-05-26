Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Thursday, May 26

There are 11 MLB games available for DFS on Thursday, with the first set to start at 12: 35 PM and the last one starting at 9:40 PM ET. Anyone who wants to get in on the action has several opportunities to do so, here are some of out favorites from DraftKings.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Thursday, May 26.

Braves vs. Phillies, 7:20 p.m. ET

William Contreras ($5,300)

Matt Olson ($4,700)

Ozzie Albies ($4,600)

Austin Riley ( $4,300)

The Braves have had success against Phillies starter Aaron Nola over the course of his career. Dating back to 2021, the Braves are getting about six hits and three runs per start off of Nola. The Braves play well against their division rival.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. ET

Mookie Betts ($6,200)

Trea Turner ( $6,100)

Freddie Freeman ($5,900)

Gavin Lux ($4,100)

Betts has been on fire over the last two weeks. He had a double-digit hitting end on Wednesday after striking out in a pinch-hit appearance. The Dodgers have had success against Diamondbacks starter Humberto Castellanos in a limited sample size. Last season, Castellanos allowed three runs over 5.0 innings against L.A.

Cardinals vs. Brewers, 7:45 p.m. ET

Paul Goldschmidt ($5,800)

Nolan Arenado ($5,800)

Tommy Edman ($5,600)

Juan Yepez ( $4,500)

Goldschmidt has been one of the best hitters in baseball this season, and he’s leading the way for his team along with Arenado. The Cardinals have hit will against Brewers starter Eric Lauer. In his only start with the Brewers against the Cardinals, he gave up three runs in 1.2 innings pitched.