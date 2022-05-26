How to watch Mavericks vs. Warriors Game 5 via live online stream

TNT will host Thursday’s matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors with tipoff set for 9:00 p.m. ET. Game 5 of the Western conference finals will take place at Chase Center in San Francisco.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Dallas was facing elimination in the conference semifinals against the Phoenix Suns and responded by winning the final two games of the series to advance to the conference finals. This is going to be a tough test for the Mavericks. In order to make the NBA Finals, they have to win three more games in a row, including this one on the road. Luka Doncic has been putting the team on his back, averaging 31.9 points over the 14 postseason games he has played. If Dallas wants to win this game, it is going to have to give Doncic some help like it did in Game 4. Can the Mavericks get one more game in Dallas?

Golden State has the infamous 3-1 lead again. The Warriors are strong at home, easily winning the series opener 112-87 and following that up with a 126-117 victory in Game 2. They lost their first game of the series in Game 4 119-109 but now get to return home for a chance to go to the NBA Finals with a win. Golden State lost even though it had seven players finish in double-digit scoring. Look for the Warriors to try to close this out at home tonight.