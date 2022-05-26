Best MLB bets to consider for Thursday, May 26

There are 11 MLB games available on Thursday for you to put some cash down on. There is one matinee starting at 12:35 p.m. ET, and ends with a nightcap at 9 p.m. ET.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for DAY’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Thursday, May 26

Braves Moneyline (-125)

The Braves play well against the Phillies, and starter Kyle Wright has pitched well this season. He has a 2.49 ERA to go along with 56 strikeouts in eight starts. The Braves’ offense is also starting to pick up having scored at least four runs in five of their last ten games. The Phillies will counter with Aaron Nola, who has had mixed results against the Braves in his career.

Dodgers over 5.5 Team Total Runs (-105)

The Dodgers’ offense can explode for runs at any point. They’ve scored at least five runs in four of their seven games against the Diamondbacks this season. Aside from the games against the D-Backs, the Dodgers are averaging right around five runs per game. Take the over.

Blue Jays- Angels under 7.5 Runs (-110)

Both offensives have played well this season, but the starting pitching matchup is one to watch. Shohei Ohtani has been good in May with a 1.48 ERA and 23 strikeouts. Hyun-Jin Ryu got off to a rough start but has picked it up over his last two starts. Take the under with such good pitching.

Paul Goldschmidt over 0.5 Singles (+115)

Goldschmidt has been on fire riding a 16-game winning streak into Thursday’s baseball game. He’s has nine multi-hit games during the current stretch. The first baseman does well against the Brewers with a .312 batting average, 111 hits and a .988 OPS in 96 games.

