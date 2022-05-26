MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Thursday, May 26

The MLB has 11 games on the schedule to be played on Thursday, with ten of them available for the nightcap on the DFS slate. Below we will take a look at some of the best players a available, along with some value plays as well.

Top Pitchers

Shohei Ohtani, LAA vs. TOR ($8,900) — Ohtani has been strong in May with a 1.42 ERA, 23 strikeouts, and 0.95 WHIP in 19 innings pitched. The right-hander has been lights out and should continue his efforts against the Blue Jays.

Tarik Skubal, DET vs. CLE ($9,700) — Skubal has had three straight scoreless outings, including five shutouts innings in his last start against the Guardians. The lefty has a 2.22 ERA on the year with 50 strikeouts. The price tag is high, but it’s worth it.

Top Hitters

Mookie Betts, LAD vs. ARI ($6,200) — Betts has been one of the hottest hitters in all of baseball during May. The right fielder has recorded a hit in eight of his last 10 games. He also has 12 home runs on the year and his batting average is up to .290.

Paul Goldschmidt, STL vs.Mil ($5,800) — If anyone has been hotter than Betts, it’s been Goldschmidt. The first baseman is riding a 16-game hitting streak and is hitting over .300 against the Brewers in his career.

Value Pitcher

Dallas Keuchel, CWS vs. BOS ($5,200) — Keuchel has won his last two starts against the Red Sox, allowing two runs in each game. The lefty hasn’t been great, but if he can repeat similar performances, he is good value here.

Value Hitter

Josh Bell, WAS vs. COL ($3,900) — Bell gets a favorable matchup in this one against German Marquez for the Rockies. Marquez has a 6.14 ERA on the year and has allowed fewer than three runs in just one of eight starts in 2022. Bell is hitting .296 on the year and has recorded a hit in his last three games.