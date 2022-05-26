Best MLB player prop bets to consider for May 26

The MLB has a shortened slate of games with 11 games on the docket instead of the full 15. There are some good games and options available, and here are some of our favorite player props for Thursday’s action.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Thursday, May 26

Nolan Arenado, Over 0.5 singles (+140)

Arenado has had five multi-hit games in May. Additionally, the third baseman is hitting .340 with 73 home runs and 16 home runs in 56 games against the Brewers in his career. He also has three hits against Eric Lauer, who gets the ball for the Brew Crew.

Joey Votto, Over 0.5 Home runs (+450)

Votto is not having a great year at all, but he has great career numbers against the Cubs. He has a lifetime .312 average with 248 hits and 47 home runs. Votto has two home runs on the year, and one of them came against the Cubs, so there’s a chance he can run into another one here.

Martin Perez Under 4.5 strikeouts (-105)

The Texas Rangers starter Martin Perez is going extremely deep into games, throwing at least 6 innings in his last six starts including a complete-game shutout last week. Getting into the later innings doesn’t seem to be sustainable, and he has not been a very good strikeout pitcher throughout his career. Expect a shorter start and for the Oakland Athletics to create enough contact for this total to hit the under.

