Breaking down 2022 FedExCup standings heading into Charles Schwab Challenge

The PGA Tour heads to the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas this week for the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge. This is one of the five invitational tournaments for the PGA Tour and was first held in 1946.

There will be 120 golfers invited to the tournament as the invitationals are typically smaller than a regular tournament field. The reigning winner of the Charles Schwab Challenge is Jason Kokrak, who won in 2021 with a 14-under. The runner-up was Jordan Spieth, who finished two strokes behind him. The 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge will tee off on the morning of Thursday, May 26th. Justin Thomas has the best odds to win the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook sitting at +900. Tiger Woods is not expected to compete this weekend.

Scottie Scheffler sits atop the FedEx Cup standings ahead of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge. He has played in 16 events this season and has won four of them. He has a commanding 1,239-point lead over Cameron Smith, who sits in second place.

Events on the PGA Tour see the winner adding 500 points to their FedEx Cup standings. The runner-up will get 300 points, with third place receiving 190. The rest of the field will be awarded points in decreasing amounts. More information on the scoring can be found here.

Nobody can catch Scheffler this week, but golfers like Thomas and Spieth can certainly use a strong finish to narrow the gap.

The FedEx Cup Playoffs begin August 11th at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, TPC Southwind in Memphis, with the Top 125 players on the points list qualifying.