Breaking down 2022 FedExCup standings heading into Charles Schwab Challenge

We take a look at the 2022 FedExCup leaderboard heading into this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.

By TeddyRicketson
Justin Thomas of the United States reacts to his winning putt on the 18th hole, the third playoff hole during the final round of the USPGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 22, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The PGA Tour heads to the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas this week for the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge. This is one of the five invitational tournaments for the PGA Tour and was first held in 1946.

There will be 120 golfers invited to the tournament as the invitationals are typically smaller than a regular tournament field. The reigning winner of the Charles Schwab Challenge is Jason Kokrak, who won in 2021 with a 14-under. The runner-up was Jordan Spieth, who finished two strokes behind him. The 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge will tee off on the morning of Thursday, May 26th. Justin Thomas has the best odds to win the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook sitting at +900. Tiger Woods is not expected to compete this weekend.

Scottie Scheffler sits atop the FedEx Cup standings ahead of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge. He has played in 16 events this season and has won four of them. He has a commanding 1,239-point lead over Cameron Smith, who sits in second place.

Events on the PGA Tour see the winner adding 500 points to their FedEx Cup standings. The runner-up will get 300 points, with third place receiving 190. The rest of the field will be awarded points in decreasing amounts. More information on the scoring can be found here.

Nobody can catch Scheffler this week, but golfers like Thomas and Spieth can certainly use a strong finish to narrow the gap.

The FedEx Cup Playoffs begin August 11th at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, TPC Southwind in Memphis, with the Top 125 players on the points list qualifying.

FedExCup Leaders ahead of Charles Schwab Challenge

Player This Week Last Week Events Points Wins Top 10's Points behind
Player This Week Last Week Events Points Wins Top 10's Points behind
Scottie Scheffler 1 1 16 2,842 4 7 -
Cameron Smith 2 3 11 1,603 2 5 1,239
Sam Burns 3 2 15 1,601 2 6 1,241
Justin Thomas 4 15 13 1,568 1 8 1,274
Hideki Matsuyama 5 4 14 1,544 2 5 1,298
Patrick Cantlay 6 5 11 1,410 1 6 1,432
Max Homa 7 6 15 1,401 2 3 1,441
Tom Hoge 8 9 22 1,309 1 4 1,533
Jon Rahm 9 7 12 1,279 1 5 1,563
Jordan Spieth 10 8 13 1,277 1 3 1,565
Talor Gooch 11 10 19 1,253 1 4 1,589
Cameron Young 12 14 17 1,230 0 5 1,612
Will Zalatoris 13 21 15 1,202 0 6 1,640
Rory McIlroy 14 13 8 1,190 1 5 1,652
Viktor Hovland 15 12 13 1,128 1 4 1,714
Sungjae Im 16 11 16 1,117 1 5 1,725
Xander Schauffele 17 18 13 995 1 3 1,847
Joaquin Niemann 18 16 16 994 1 3 1,848
Collin Morikawa 19 17 11 961 0 6 1,881
J.J. Spaun 20 19 21 897 1 2 1,945
Sepp Straka 21 20 23 897 1 3 1,945
Seamus Power 22 23 20 892 0 5 1,950
Luke List 23 22 20 861 1 3 1,981
Shane Lowry 24 29 11 802 0 3 2,040
Matt Fitzpatrick 25 36 12 795 0 6 2,047
Cameron Tringale 26 25 19 794 0 4 2,048
Davis Riley 27 33 20 788 0 5 2,054
Billy Horschel 28 24 13 784 0 4 2,058
Jason Kokrak 29 26 14 784 1 1 2,058
K.H. Lee 30 28 18 781 1 1 2,061
Kevin Kisner 31 27 16 769 0 4 2,073
Russell Henley 32 30 16 762 0 2 2,080
Keegan Bradley 33 32 17 761 0 5 2,081
Maverick McNealy 34 31 18 757 0 2 2,085
Mito Pereira 35 46 19 749 0 2 2,093
Lucas Herbert 36 38 13 722 1 2 2,120
Corey Conners 37 34 16 703 0 2 2,139
Sebastián Muñoz 38 35 17 692 0 3 2,150
Matt Kuchar 39 39 15 676 0 3 2,166
Mackenzie Hughes 40 37 17 670 0 3 2,172
Hudson Swafford 41 40 20 640 1 1 2,202
Keith Mitchell 42 41 18 638 0 4 2,204
Marc Leishman 43 43 16 601 0 3 2,241
Matt Jones 44 42 18 592 0 2 2,250
Lanto Griffin 45 44 19 583 0 4 2,259
Si Woo Kim 46 45 20 580 0 1 2,262
Tyrrell Hatton 47 54 12 564 0 2 2,278
Brendan Steele 48 58 17 563 0 3 2,279
Anirban Lahiri 49 47 18 561 0 2 2,281
Matthew Wolff 50 48 14 557 0 2 2,285
Harold Varner III 51 49 15 557 0 3 2,285
Troy Merritt 52 52 17 539 0 2 2,303
Chad Ramey 53 50 20 538 1 2 2,304
Adam Hadwin 54 51 18 532 0 4 2,310
Aaron Wise 55 56 16 529 0 3 2,313
Denny McCarthy 56 53 20 529 0 2 2,313
Chris Kirk 57 76 17 499 0 3 2,343
Beau Hossler 58 57 16 494 0 2 2,348
Alex Noren 59 55 16 492 0 2 2,350
Tommy Fleetwood 60 85 12 481 0 3 2,361
Kurt Kitayama 61 59 16 481 0 2 2,361
Matthew NeSmith 62 60 20 475 0 2 2,367
Gary Woodland 63 62 16 470 0 4 2,372
Sahith Theegala 64 61 21 461 0 3 2,381
Brian Harman 65 63 17 451 0 3 2,391
Patrick Reed 66 65 17 443 0 1 2,399
Alex Smalley 67 64 20 429 0 2 2,413
Scott Stallings 68 66 21 420 0 2 2,422
Adam Scott 69 67 12 417 0 3 2,425
Abraham Ancer 70 93 15 414 0 3 2,428
Tony Finau 71 79 15 412 0 1 2,430
Joel Dahmen 72 68 18 410 0 2 2,432
Brooks Koepka 73 72 14 405 0 2 2,437
C.T. Pan 74 69 16 404 0 2 2,438
David Lipsky 75 70 20 402 0 3 2,440
Carlos Ortiz 76 71 16 399 0 1 2,443
Russell Knox 77 73 21 398 0 2 2,444
Daniel Berger 78 74 9 395 0 2 2,447
Nate Lashley 79 75 19 393 0 1 2,449
Peter Malnati 80 77 22 385 0 2 2,457
Danny Lee 81 78 16 384 0 2 2,458
Aaron Rai 82 80 20 380 0 2 2,462
Adam Schenk 83 86 23 380 0 3 2,462
Jhonattan Vegas 84 81 16 379 0 1 2,463
Patrick Rodgers 85 82 18 377 0 3 2,465
Brandon Wu 86 83 17 374 0 2 2,468
Adam Long 87 84 20 373 0 2,469
Nick Watney 88 87 19 364 0 1 2,478
Taylor Moore 89 88 18 358 0 2 2,484
Sam Ryder 90 89 20 350 0 3 2,492
Dustin Johnson 91 90 10 350 0 2 2,492
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 92 91 16 345 0 2,497
Taylor Pendrith 93 92 15 336 0 1 2,506
Ryan Brehm 94 94 8 331 1 1 2,511
Lucas Glover 95 110 18 322 0 1 2,520
Brendon Todd 96 95 18 318 0 1 2,524
Dylan Frittelli 97 96 19 316 0 1 2,526
Andrew Putnam 98 97 20 311 0 1 2,531
Ryan Palmer 99 98 15 310 0 1 2,532
Justin Rose 100 127 12 308 0 1 2,534
Kevin Na 101 120 11 306 0 1 2,536
Paul Casey 102 99 6 304 0 1 2,538
Kevin Tway 103 100 21 303 0 1 2,539
Jason Day 104 103 13 302 0 2 2,540
Hayden Buckley 105 101 20 301 0 2 2,541
Chez Reavie 106 102 20 296 0 1 2,546
Kevin Streelman 107 114 19 294 0 1 2,548
Sergio Garcia 108 104 11 294 0 1 2,548
Lee Hodges 109 105 20 292 0 2 2,550
Matthias Schwab 110 106 14 292 0 3 2,550
Rickie Fowler 111 125 14 291 0 1 2,551
Nick Taylor 112 107 19 291 0 2,551
Robert Streb 113 108 19 284 0 3 2,558
J.T. Poston 114 109 19 284 0 2 2,558
Patton Kizzire 115 113 19 283 0 1 2,559
Vince Whaley 116 111 20 283 0 1 2,559
Michael Thompson 117 112 18 282 0 1 2,560
Kramer Hickok 118 115 21 281 0 1 2,561
Cam Davis 119 118 16 279 0 2 2,563
Charles Howell III 120 116 13 277 0 1 2,565
Stephan Jaeger 121 117 21 273 0 1 2,569
Stewart Cink 122 135 15 269 0 2 2,573
Erik van Rooyen 123 119 13 269 0 1 2,573
Max McGreevy 124 121 18 268 0 1 2,574
Webb Simpson 125 141 12 262 0 1 2,580
Adam Svensson 126 122 21 261 0 2 2,581
Wyndham Clark 127 123 19 260 0 1 2,582
Brian Stuard 128 124 24 258 0 2 2,584
Pat Perez 129 126 17 249 0 2 2,593
Martin Trainer 130 128 22 247 0 2 2,595
Tyler Duncan 131 129 18 245 0 2,597
Doug Ghim 132 130 18 240 0 1 2,602
James Hahn 133 131 17 239 0 2 2,603
Doc Redman 134 132 20 237 0 1 2,605
Mark Hubbard 135 133 13 234 0 2,608
Greyson Sigg 136 134 20 232 0 2,610
Trey Mullinax 137 136 19 228 0 1 2,614
Scott Piercy 138 137 19 226 0 2,616
Rory Sabbatini 139 138 12 221 0 1 2,621
Harry Higgs 140 139 21 215 0 1 2,627
Martin Laird 141 140 14 214 0 2,628
Branden Grace 142 142 17 213 0 2 2,629
John Huh 143 143 16 210 0 1 2,632
Austin Smotherman 144 144 16 206 0 2,636
Cameron Champ 145 145 12 200 0 2 2,642
Bubba Watson 146 159 9 199 0 1 2,643
Jonathan Byrd 147 146 13 197 0 1 2,645
Graeme McDowell 148 147 15 197 0 2,645
Andrew Novak 149 148 18 193 0 2,649
Matt Wallace 150 149 14 191 0 1 2,651
Andrew Landry 151 150 10 191 0 2 2,651
Charl Schwartzel 152 152 15 191 0 2 2,651
Henrik Norlander 153 151 19 189 0 1 2,653
Danny Willett 154 153 13 182 0 2,660
Zach Johnson 155 154 17 182 0 2,660
Francesco Molinari 156 157 13 181 0 1 2,661
Justin Lower 157 155 15 178 0 1 2,664
Brice Garnett 158 156 21 176 0 1 2,666
Louis Oosthuizen 159 160 10 175 0 2,667
Garrick Higgo 160 158 14 172 0 1 2,670
Ian Poulter 161 161 13 162 0 2,680
Ben Martin 162 162 9 158 0 1 2,684
Hank Lebioda 163 163 21 146 0 2,696
Emiliano Grillo 164 164 19 145 0 2,697
Sung Kang 165 165 23 145 0 2,697
Satoshi Kodaira 166 166 9 142 0 2,700
Dylan Wu 167 167 17 141 0 1 2,701
Ryan Armour 168 168 13 141 0 2,701
Luke Donald 169 169 15 139 0 2,703
Chase Seiffert 170 170 11 134 0 2,708
Curtis Thompson 171 171 19 129 0 1 2,713
Roger Sloan 172 172 20 129 0 2,713
Paul Barjon 173 173 17 126 0 1 2,716
Joseph Bramlett 174 174 21 125 0 2,717
Brandt Snedeker 175 175 17 122 0 2,720
Bill Haas 176 176 22 119 0 2,723
Seth Reeves 177 177 18 117 0 1 2,725
Cameron Percy 178 178 10 116 0 2 2,726
Kelly Kraft 179 179 19 114 0 2,728
Vaughn Taylor 180 180 13 113 0 1 2,729
Tyler McCumber 181 181 11 113 0 1 2,729
Michael Gligic 182 182 16 110 0 2,732
Kevin Chappell 183 183 13 108 0 2,734
Callum Tarren 184 184 16 107 0 1 2,735
Ben Kohles 185 185 16 106 0 2,736
Sean O'Hair 186 186 7 100 0 2,742
Tommy Gainey 187 187 8 99 0 1 2,743
Charley Hoffman 188 188 16 99 0 2,743
Brian Gay 189 189 14 90 0 2,752
Wesley Bryan 190 190 12 85 0 2,757
Camilo Villegas 191 191 17 85 0 2,757
Austin Cook 192 192 17 85 0 2,757
Lee Westwood 193 193 9 84 0 2,758
Nick Hardy 194 194 13 84 0 2,758
Brandon Hagy 195 195 22 83 0 2,759
Jimmy Walker 196 196 14 83 0 2,759
Jim Knous 197 197 12 82 0 2,760
Richy Werenski 198 198 19 81 0 2,761
David Skinns 199 199 16 81 0 2,761
Bronson Burgoon 200 200 13 80 0 2,762
Kyle Stanley 201 201 18 80 0 2,762
Robert Garrigus 202 202 7 79 0 2,763
Henrik Stenson 203 203 11 78 0 2,764
Jim Herman 204 204 15 75 0 1 2,767
Seung-Yul Noh 205 205 16 74 0 2,768
Aaron Baddeley 206 206 7 73 0 2,769
Jared Wolfe 207 207 17 73 0 2,769
Scott Gutschewski 208 208 15 71 0 2,771
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 209 209 13 62 0 2,780
Peter Uihlein 210 210 15 62 0 2,780
William McGirt 211 211 11 62 0 2,780
Grayson Murray 212 212 5 62 0 2,780
Dawie van der Walt 213 213 17 59 0 2,783
Chesson Hadley 214 214 21 58 0 2,784
David Lingmerth 215 215 5 50 0 2,792
Scott Brown 216 216 8 47 0 2,795
Phil Mickelson 217 217 4 44 0 2,798
Jason Dufner 218 218 14 40 0 2,802
Bryson DeChambeau 219 219 5 40 0 2,802
Mark Hensby 220 220 3 40 0 1 2,802
Bo Van Pelt 221 221 9 35 0 2,807
Ryan Moore 222 222 8 34 0 2,808
Brett Drewitt 223 223 15 32 0 2,810
Harris English 224 224 5 32 0 2,810
Michael Kim 225 225 4 29 0 2,813
Ryan Blaum 226 226 2 27 0 2,815
Chris Stroud 227 227 7 25 0 2,817
Greg Chalmers 228 228 5 23 0 2,819
Ricky Barnes 229 229 5 23 0 2,819
Joshua Creel 230 230 14 19 0 2,823
David Hearn 231 231 7 17 0 2,825
Jonas Blixt 232 232 13 15 0 2,827
D.A. Points 233 233 6 13 0 2,829
Padraig Harrington 234 234 4 12 0 2,830
Jim Furyk 235 235 2 12 0 2,830
Johnson Wagner 236 236 4 12 0 2,830
Tiger Woods 237 237 2 11 0 2,831
D.J. Trahan 238 238 6 11 0 2,831
Sangmoon Bae 239 239 6 9 0 2,833
Martin Kaymer 240 240 4 8 0 2,834
Bo Hoag 241 241 10 6 0 2,836
Fabián Gómez 242 242 5 5 0 2,837
Davis Love III 243 243 5 3 0 2,839
Ben Crane T244 T244 5 3 0 2,839
John Senden T244 T244 2 3 0 2,839
Arjun Atwal 246 246 3 3 0 2,839
Jay Haas 247 247 1 3 0 2,839
Brian Davis T248 T248 2 3 0 2,839
Derek Ernst T248 T248 3 3 0 2,839
Richard Johnson T248 T248 5 3 0 2,839
John Merrick 251 251 4 3 0 2,839
Kevin Stadler 252 252 6 2 0 2,840
Ryuji Imada 253 253 3 2 0 2,840
Matt Every 254 254 3 2 0 2,840

