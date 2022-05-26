Breaking down 2022 FedExCup standings heading into Charles Schwab Challenge

The PGA Tour heads to the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas this week for the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge. This is one of the five invitational tournaments for the PGA Tour and was first held in 1946.
There will be 120 golfers invited to the tournament as the invitationals are typically smaller than a regular tournament field. The reigning winner of the Charles Schwab Challenge is Jason Kokrak, who won in 2021 with a 14-under. The runner-up was Jordan Spieth, who finished two strokes behind him. The 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge will tee off on the morning of Thursday, May 26th. Justin Thomas has the best odds to win the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook sitting at +900. Tiger Woods is not expected to compete this weekend.
Scottie Scheffler sits atop the FedEx Cup standings ahead of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge. He has played in 16 events this season and has won four of them. He has a commanding 1,239-point lead over Cameron Smith, who sits in second place.
Events on the PGA Tour see the winner adding 500 points to their FedEx Cup standings. The runner-up will get 300 points, with third place receiving 190. The rest of the field will be awarded points in decreasing amounts. More information on the scoring can be found here.
Nobody can catch Scheffler this week, but golfers like Thomas and Spieth can certainly use a strong finish to narrow the gap.
The FedEx Cup Playoffs begin August 11th at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, TPC Southwind in Memphis, with the Top 125 players on the points list qualifying.
FedExCup Leaders ahead of Charles Schwab Challenge
|Player
|This Week
|Last Week
|Events
|Points
|Wins
|Top 10's
|Points behind
|Player
|This Week
|Last Week
|Events
|Points
|Wins
|Top 10's
|Points behind
|Scottie Scheffler
|1
|1
|16
|2,842
|4
|7
|-
|Cameron Smith
|2
|3
|11
|1,603
|2
|5
|1,239
|Sam Burns
|3
|2
|15
|1,601
|2
|6
|1,241
|Justin Thomas
|4
|15
|13
|1,568
|1
|8
|1,274
|Hideki Matsuyama
|5
|4
|14
|1,544
|2
|5
|1,298
|Patrick Cantlay
|6
|5
|11
|1,410
|1
|6
|1,432
|Max Homa
|7
|6
|15
|1,401
|2
|3
|1,441
|Tom Hoge
|8
|9
|22
|1,309
|1
|4
|1,533
|Jon Rahm
|9
|7
|12
|1,279
|1
|5
|1,563
|Jordan Spieth
|10
|8
|13
|1,277
|1
|3
|1,565
|Talor Gooch
|11
|10
|19
|1,253
|1
|4
|1,589
|Cameron Young
|12
|14
|17
|1,230
|0
|5
|1,612
|Will Zalatoris
|13
|21
|15
|1,202
|0
|6
|1,640
|Rory McIlroy
|14
|13
|8
|1,190
|1
|5
|1,652
|Viktor Hovland
|15
|12
|13
|1,128
|1
|4
|1,714
|Sungjae Im
|16
|11
|16
|1,117
|1
|5
|1,725
|Xander Schauffele
|17
|18
|13
|995
|1
|3
|1,847
|Joaquin Niemann
|18
|16
|16
|994
|1
|3
|1,848
|Collin Morikawa
|19
|17
|11
|961
|0
|6
|1,881
|J.J. Spaun
|20
|19
|21
|897
|1
|2
|1,945
|Sepp Straka
|21
|20
|23
|897
|1
|3
|1,945
|Seamus Power
|22
|23
|20
|892
|0
|5
|1,950
|Luke List
|23
|22
|20
|861
|1
|3
|1,981
|Shane Lowry
|24
|29
|11
|802
|0
|3
|2,040
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|25
|36
|12
|795
|0
|6
|2,047
|Cameron Tringale
|26
|25
|19
|794
|0
|4
|2,048
|Davis Riley
|27
|33
|20
|788
|0
|5
|2,054
|Billy Horschel
|28
|24
|13
|784
|0
|4
|2,058
|Jason Kokrak
|29
|26
|14
|784
|1
|1
|2,058
|K.H. Lee
|30
|28
|18
|781
|1
|1
|2,061
|Kevin Kisner
|31
|27
|16
|769
|0
|4
|2,073
|Russell Henley
|32
|30
|16
|762
|0
|2
|2,080
|Keegan Bradley
|33
|32
|17
|761
|0
|5
|2,081
|Maverick McNealy
|34
|31
|18
|757
|0
|2
|2,085
|Mito Pereira
|35
|46
|19
|749
|0
|2
|2,093
|Lucas Herbert
|36
|38
|13
|722
|1
|2
|2,120
|Corey Conners
|37
|34
|16
|703
|0
|2
|2,139
|Sebastián Muñoz
|38
|35
|17
|692
|0
|3
|2,150
|Matt Kuchar
|39
|39
|15
|676
|0
|3
|2,166
|Mackenzie Hughes
|40
|37
|17
|670
|0
|3
|2,172
|Hudson Swafford
|41
|40
|20
|640
|1
|1
|2,202
|Keith Mitchell
|42
|41
|18
|638
|0
|4
|2,204
|Marc Leishman
|43
|43
|16
|601
|0
|3
|2,241
|Matt Jones
|44
|42
|18
|592
|0
|2
|2,250
|Lanto Griffin
|45
|44
|19
|583
|0
|4
|2,259
|Si Woo Kim
|46
|45
|20
|580
|0
|1
|2,262
|Tyrrell Hatton
|47
|54
|12
|564
|0
|2
|2,278
|Brendan Steele
|48
|58
|17
|563
|0
|3
|2,279
|Anirban Lahiri
|49
|47
|18
|561
|0
|2
|2,281
|Matthew Wolff
|50
|48
|14
|557
|0
|2
|2,285
|Harold Varner III
|51
|49
|15
|557
|0
|3
|2,285
|Troy Merritt
|52
|52
|17
|539
|0
|2
|2,303
|Chad Ramey
|53
|50
|20
|538
|1
|2
|2,304
|Adam Hadwin
|54
|51
|18
|532
|0
|4
|2,310
|Aaron Wise
|55
|56
|16
|529
|0
|3
|2,313
|Denny McCarthy
|56
|53
|20
|529
|0
|2
|2,313
|Chris Kirk
|57
|76
|17
|499
|0
|3
|2,343
|Beau Hossler
|58
|57
|16
|494
|0
|2
|2,348
|Alex Noren
|59
|55
|16
|492
|0
|2
|2,350
|Tommy Fleetwood
|60
|85
|12
|481
|0
|3
|2,361
|Kurt Kitayama
|61
|59
|16
|481
|0
|2
|2,361
|Matthew NeSmith
|62
|60
|20
|475
|0
|2
|2,367
|Gary Woodland
|63
|62
|16
|470
|0
|4
|2,372
|Sahith Theegala
|64
|61
|21
|461
|0
|3
|2,381
|Brian Harman
|65
|63
|17
|451
|0
|3
|2,391
|Patrick Reed
|66
|65
|17
|443
|0
|1
|2,399
|Alex Smalley
|67
|64
|20
|429
|0
|2
|2,413
|Scott Stallings
|68
|66
|21
|420
|0
|2
|2,422
|Adam Scott
|69
|67
|12
|417
|0
|3
|2,425
|Abraham Ancer
|70
|93
|15
|414
|0
|3
|2,428
|Tony Finau
|71
|79
|15
|412
|0
|1
|2,430
|Joel Dahmen
|72
|68
|18
|410
|0
|2
|2,432
|Brooks Koepka
|73
|72
|14
|405
|0
|2
|2,437
|C.T. Pan
|74
|69
|16
|404
|0
|2
|2,438
|David Lipsky
|75
|70
|20
|402
|0
|3
|2,440
|Carlos Ortiz
|76
|71
|16
|399
|0
|1
|2,443
|Russell Knox
|77
|73
|21
|398
|0
|2
|2,444
|Daniel Berger
|78
|74
|9
|395
|0
|2
|2,447
|Nate Lashley
|79
|75
|19
|393
|0
|1
|2,449
|Peter Malnati
|80
|77
|22
|385
|0
|2
|2,457
|Danny Lee
|81
|78
|16
|384
|0
|2
|2,458
|Aaron Rai
|82
|80
|20
|380
|0
|2
|2,462
|Adam Schenk
|83
|86
|23
|380
|0
|3
|2,462
|Jhonattan Vegas
|84
|81
|16
|379
|0
|1
|2,463
|Patrick Rodgers
|85
|82
|18
|377
|0
|3
|2,465
|Brandon Wu
|86
|83
|17
|374
|0
|2
|2,468
|Adam Long
|87
|84
|20
|373
|0
|2,469
|Nick Watney
|88
|87
|19
|364
|0
|1
|2,478
|Taylor Moore
|89
|88
|18
|358
|0
|2
|2,484
|Sam Ryder
|90
|89
|20
|350
|0
|3
|2,492
|Dustin Johnson
|91
|90
|10
|350
|0
|2
|2,492
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|92
|91
|16
|345
|0
|2,497
|Taylor Pendrith
|93
|92
|15
|336
|0
|1
|2,506
|Ryan Brehm
|94
|94
|8
|331
|1
|1
|2,511
|Lucas Glover
|95
|110
|18
|322
|0
|1
|2,520
|Brendon Todd
|96
|95
|18
|318
|0
|1
|2,524
|Dylan Frittelli
|97
|96
|19
|316
|0
|1
|2,526
|Andrew Putnam
|98
|97
|20
|311
|0
|1
|2,531
|Ryan Palmer
|99
|98
|15
|310
|0
|1
|2,532
|Justin Rose
|100
|127
|12
|308
|0
|1
|2,534
|Kevin Na
|101
|120
|11
|306
|0
|1
|2,536
|Paul Casey
|102
|99
|6
|304
|0
|1
|2,538
|Kevin Tway
|103
|100
|21
|303
|0
|1
|2,539
|Jason Day
|104
|103
|13
|302
|0
|2
|2,540
|Hayden Buckley
|105
|101
|20
|301
|0
|2
|2,541
|Chez Reavie
|106
|102
|20
|296
|0
|1
|2,546
|Kevin Streelman
|107
|114
|19
|294
|0
|1
|2,548
|Sergio Garcia
|108
|104
|11
|294
|0
|1
|2,548
|Lee Hodges
|109
|105
|20
|292
|0
|2
|2,550
|Matthias Schwab
|110
|106
|14
|292
|0
|3
|2,550
|Rickie Fowler
|111
|125
|14
|291
|0
|1
|2,551
|Nick Taylor
|112
|107
|19
|291
|0
|2,551
|Robert Streb
|113
|108
|19
|284
|0
|3
|2,558
|J.T. Poston
|114
|109
|19
|284
|0
|2
|2,558
|Patton Kizzire
|115
|113
|19
|283
|0
|1
|2,559
|Vince Whaley
|116
|111
|20
|283
|0
|1
|2,559
|Michael Thompson
|117
|112
|18
|282
|0
|1
|2,560
|Kramer Hickok
|118
|115
|21
|281
|0
|1
|2,561
|Cam Davis
|119
|118
|16
|279
|0
|2
|2,563
|Charles Howell III
|120
|116
|13
|277
|0
|1
|2,565
|Stephan Jaeger
|121
|117
|21
|273
|0
|1
|2,569
|Stewart Cink
|122
|135
|15
|269
|0
|2
|2,573
|Erik van Rooyen
|123
|119
|13
|269
|0
|1
|2,573
|Max McGreevy
|124
|121
|18
|268
|0
|1
|2,574
|Webb Simpson
|125
|141
|12
|262
|0
|1
|2,580
|Adam Svensson
|126
|122
|21
|261
|0
|2
|2,581
|Wyndham Clark
|127
|123
|19
|260
|0
|1
|2,582
|Brian Stuard
|128
|124
|24
|258
|0
|2
|2,584
|Pat Perez
|129
|126
|17
|249
|0
|2
|2,593
|Martin Trainer
|130
|128
|22
|247
|0
|2
|2,595
|Tyler Duncan
|131
|129
|18
|245
|0
|2,597
|Doug Ghim
|132
|130
|18
|240
|0
|1
|2,602
|James Hahn
|133
|131
|17
|239
|0
|2
|2,603
|Doc Redman
|134
|132
|20
|237
|0
|1
|2,605
|Mark Hubbard
|135
|133
|13
|234
|0
|2,608
|Greyson Sigg
|136
|134
|20
|232
|0
|2,610
|Trey Mullinax
|137
|136
|19
|228
|0
|1
|2,614
|Scott Piercy
|138
|137
|19
|226
|0
|2,616
|Rory Sabbatini
|139
|138
|12
|221
|0
|1
|2,621
|Harry Higgs
|140
|139
|21
|215
|0
|1
|2,627
|Martin Laird
|141
|140
|14
|214
|0
|2,628
|Branden Grace
|142
|142
|17
|213
|0
|2
|2,629
|John Huh
|143
|143
|16
|210
|0
|1
|2,632
|Austin Smotherman
|144
|144
|16
|206
|0
|2,636
|Cameron Champ
|145
|145
|12
|200
|0
|2
|2,642
|Bubba Watson
|146
|159
|9
|199
|0
|1
|2,643
|Jonathan Byrd
|147
|146
|13
|197
|0
|1
|2,645
|Graeme McDowell
|148
|147
|15
|197
|0
|2,645
|Andrew Novak
|149
|148
|18
|193
|0
|2,649
|Matt Wallace
|150
|149
|14
|191
|0
|1
|2,651
|Andrew Landry
|151
|150
|10
|191
|0
|2
|2,651
|Charl Schwartzel
|152
|152
|15
|191
|0
|2
|2,651
|Henrik Norlander
|153
|151
|19
|189
|0
|1
|2,653
|Danny Willett
|154
|153
|13
|182
|0
|2,660
|Zach Johnson
|155
|154
|17
|182
|0
|2,660
|Francesco Molinari
|156
|157
|13
|181
|0
|1
|2,661
|Justin Lower
|157
|155
|15
|178
|0
|1
|2,664
|Brice Garnett
|158
|156
|21
|176
|0
|1
|2,666
|Louis Oosthuizen
|159
|160
|10
|175
|0
|2,667
|Garrick Higgo
|160
|158
|14
|172
|0
|1
|2,670
|Ian Poulter
|161
|161
|13
|162
|0
|2,680
|Ben Martin
|162
|162
|9
|158
|0
|1
|2,684
|Hank Lebioda
|163
|163
|21
|146
|0
|2,696
|Emiliano Grillo
|164
|164
|19
|145
|0
|2,697
|Sung Kang
|165
|165
|23
|145
|0
|2,697
|Satoshi Kodaira
|166
|166
|9
|142
|0
|2,700
|Dylan Wu
|167
|167
|17
|141
|0
|1
|2,701
|Ryan Armour
|168
|168
|13
|141
|0
|2,701
|Luke Donald
|169
|169
|15
|139
|0
|2,703
|Chase Seiffert
|170
|170
|11
|134
|0
|2,708
|Curtis Thompson
|171
|171
|19
|129
|0
|1
|2,713
|Roger Sloan
|172
|172
|20
|129
|0
|2,713
|Paul Barjon
|173
|173
|17
|126
|0
|1
|2,716
|Joseph Bramlett
|174
|174
|21
|125
|0
|2,717
|Brandt Snedeker
|175
|175
|17
|122
|0
|2,720
|Bill Haas
|176
|176
|22
|119
|0
|2,723
|Seth Reeves
|177
|177
|18
|117
|0
|1
|2,725
|Cameron Percy
|178
|178
|10
|116
|0
|2
|2,726
|Kelly Kraft
|179
|179
|19
|114
|0
|2,728
|Vaughn Taylor
|180
|180
|13
|113
|0
|1
|2,729
|Tyler McCumber
|181
|181
|11
|113
|0
|1
|2,729
|Michael Gligic
|182
|182
|16
|110
|0
|2,732
|Kevin Chappell
|183
|183
|13
|108
|0
|2,734
|Callum Tarren
|184
|184
|16
|107
|0
|1
|2,735
|Ben Kohles
|185
|185
|16
|106
|0
|2,736
|Sean O'Hair
|186
|186
|7
|100
|0
|2,742
|Tommy Gainey
|187
|187
|8
|99
|0
|1
|2,743
|Charley Hoffman
|188
|188
|16
|99
|0
|2,743
|Brian Gay
|189
|189
|14
|90
|0
|2,752
|Wesley Bryan
|190
|190
|12
|85
|0
|2,757
|Camilo Villegas
|191
|191
|17
|85
|0
|2,757
|Austin Cook
|192
|192
|17
|85
|0
|2,757
|Lee Westwood
|193
|193
|9
|84
|0
|2,758
|Nick Hardy
|194
|194
|13
|84
|0
|2,758
|Brandon Hagy
|195
|195
|22
|83
|0
|2,759
|Jimmy Walker
|196
|196
|14
|83
|0
|2,759
|Jim Knous
|197
|197
|12
|82
|0
|2,760
|Richy Werenski
|198
|198
|19
|81
|0
|2,761
|David Skinns
|199
|199
|16
|81
|0
|2,761
|Bronson Burgoon
|200
|200
|13
|80
|0
|2,762
|Kyle Stanley
|201
|201
|18
|80
|0
|2,762
|Robert Garrigus
|202
|202
|7
|79
|0
|2,763
|Henrik Stenson
|203
|203
|11
|78
|0
|2,764
|Jim Herman
|204
|204
|15
|75
|0
|1
|2,767
|Seung-Yul Noh
|205
|205
|16
|74
|0
|2,768
|Aaron Baddeley
|206
|206
|7
|73
|0
|2,769
|Jared Wolfe
|207
|207
|17
|73
|0
|2,769
|Scott Gutschewski
|208
|208
|15
|71
|0
|2,771
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|209
|209
|13
|62
|0
|2,780
|Peter Uihlein
|210
|210
|15
|62
|0
|2,780
|William McGirt
|211
|211
|11
|62
|0
|2,780
|Grayson Murray
|212
|212
|5
|62
|0
|2,780
|Dawie van der Walt
|213
|213
|17
|59
|0
|2,783
|Chesson Hadley
|214
|214
|21
|58
|0
|2,784
|David Lingmerth
|215
|215
|5
|50
|0
|2,792
|Scott Brown
|216
|216
|8
|47
|0
|2,795
|Phil Mickelson
|217
|217
|4
|44
|0
|2,798
|Jason Dufner
|218
|218
|14
|40
|0
|2,802
|Bryson DeChambeau
|219
|219
|5
|40
|0
|2,802
|Mark Hensby
|220
|220
|3
|40
|0
|1
|2,802
|Bo Van Pelt
|221
|221
|9
|35
|0
|2,807
|Ryan Moore
|222
|222
|8
|34
|0
|2,808
|Brett Drewitt
|223
|223
|15
|32
|0
|2,810
|Harris English
|224
|224
|5
|32
|0
|2,810
|Michael Kim
|225
|225
|4
|29
|0
|2,813
|Ryan Blaum
|226
|226
|2
|27
|0
|2,815
|Chris Stroud
|227
|227
|7
|25
|0
|2,817
|Greg Chalmers
|228
|228
|5
|23
|0
|2,819
|Ricky Barnes
|229
|229
|5
|23
|0
|2,819
|Joshua Creel
|230
|230
|14
|19
|0
|2,823
|David Hearn
|231
|231
|7
|17
|0
|2,825
|Jonas Blixt
|232
|232
|13
|15
|0
|2,827
|D.A. Points
|233
|233
|6
|13
|0
|2,829
|Padraig Harrington
|234
|234
|4
|12
|0
|2,830
|Jim Furyk
|235
|235
|2
|12
|0
|2,830
|Johnson Wagner
|236
|236
|4
|12
|0
|2,830
|Tiger Woods
|237
|237
|2
|11
|0
|2,831
|D.J. Trahan
|238
|238
|6
|11
|0
|2,831
|Sangmoon Bae
|239
|239
|6
|9
|0
|2,833
|Martin Kaymer
|240
|240
|4
|8
|0
|2,834
|Bo Hoag
|241
|241
|10
|6
|0
|2,836
|Fabián Gómez
|242
|242
|5
|5
|0
|2,837
|Davis Love III
|243
|243
|5
|3
|0
|2,839
|Ben Crane
|T244
|T244
|5
|3
|0
|2,839
|John Senden
|T244
|T244
|2
|3
|0
|2,839
|Arjun Atwal
|246
|246
|3
|3
|0
|2,839
|Jay Haas
|247
|247
|1
|3
|0
|2,839
|Brian Davis
|T248
|T248
|2
|3
|0
|2,839
|Derek Ernst
|T248
|T248
|3
|3
|0
|2,839
|Richard Johnson
|T248
|T248
|5
|3
|0
|2,839
|John Merrick
|251
|251
|4
|3
|0
|2,839
|Kevin Stadler
|252
|252
|6
|2
|0
|2,840
|Ryuji Imada
|253
|253
|3
|2
|0
|2,840
|Matt Every
|254
|254
|3
|2
|0
|2,840