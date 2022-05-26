Pick on the Moneyline for Red Sox-White Sox on Thursday

The Boston Red Sox have won six of their last seven games and will look to keep their hot streak going on Thursday in Chicago against the White Sox.

Boston Red Sox vs Chicago White Sox (-110, 9)

The White Sox send Dallas Keuchel to the mound, who is registering a 6.60 ERA this season and has issued more walks than strikeouts with 4.6 strikeouts per nine innings and 5.4 walks per nine innings.

Keuchel is backed up by an offense that has scored three runs or fewer in eight of their last 12 games and are hitting just .228 against right-handed pitching compared to .264 against left-handed pitching.

The White Sox will face a right-handed starter in Michael Wacha, who has been experiencing a career resurgence with a 1.76 ERA through six starts with opponents hitting .162 off of him with three home runs allowed in 30.2 innings.

The Red Sox offense has also been a constant in their recent surge, scoring four or more runs in 10 of their last 12 games and for the season lead the American League in batting average.

Wacha has not allowed more than two runs in any of his starts this season and the Red Sox have won each of his last five starts, a streak that will go two six on Thursday.

The Play: Red Sox -110

