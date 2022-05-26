Real Madrid roster: Full squad list announced for Champions League final

Real Madrid is heading to Paris to take on Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday in pursuit of its 14th title. Ahead of this weekend’s match, manager Carlo Ancelotti has released his full squad that will feature at Stade de France. With no real injuries to report aside from David Alaba, who has been hobbled but is expected to play on Saturday, Ancelotti will have his full squad to pick from when crafting a starting XI.

It’s expected that Real Madrid would bring the entire available squad to a match on this scale, as it is looking to repeat its last Champions League title when the club defeated Liverpool 3-1 in the 2018 final.

Here’s a look at the full list of players who will be traveling to Paris for Real Madrid ahead of Saturday’s final, which kicks off at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Goalkeepers

Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Toni Fuidias

Defenders

Dani Carvajal, Éder Militão, David Alaba, Jesús Vallejo, Nacho, Marcelo, Ferland Mendy

Midfielders

Toni Kroos, Luka Modrić, Casemiro, Federico Valverde, Lucas Vázquez, Dani Ceballos, Isco, Eduardo Camavinga

Forwards

Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Luka Jović, Gareth Bale, Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, Mariano