Aurélien Tchouaméni set to join Real Madrid, but PSG and Liverpool remain in hunt

AS Monaco’s prized midfielder should fetch a hefty sum.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Lille OSC v AS Monaco - Ligue 1 Uber Eats
Aurelien Tchouameni of AS Monaco in action during the Ligue 1 Uber Eats match between Lille OSC and AS Monaco at Stade Pierre Mauroy on May 6, 2022 in Lille, France.
Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

AS Monaco’s star defensive midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni is set to join Real Madrid on what is expected to be a massive transfer fee, but PSG and Liverpool remain in the hunt for the player per Fabrizio Romano. Tchouameni is one of the rising players in Ligue 1 and the latest find from Monaco.

The Ligue 1 club has produced many talented players which have gone on to fetch massive fees, including Kylian Mbappe, Youri Tielemans and Bernardo Silva. Tchouaméni is next in line, as Romano reports Monaco is not going to accept a sum under €80 million.

Real Madrid has had to pivot after losing Mbappe, who also was linked to Liverpool before ultimately returning to PSG. Now all three clubs are battling for Tchouaméni, although the player seems set to head to La Liga. With Casemiro and Toni Kroos getting up there in age, this looks to be a strong buy for Real Madrid.

