Early look at the 2022 Heisman Trophy odds

It’s never too early to catch up on some college football and look at the early Heisman Trophy favorites for 2022. With 17 of the last 20 Heisman winners coming from the quarterback position, it’s no surprise that the top three early favorites are signal callers.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud is the early favorite at +250. Stroud threw for 4,435 yards and a 44 touchdowns as a redshirt freshman. He is also a favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The 2021 Heisman winner, Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young, comes in at +350 and will look to be the first player to win the trophy in consecutive years since Ohio State running back Archie Griffin did it in 1974 and 1975.

USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams is +900, and is expected to post huge numbers for the Trojans under new head coach Lincoln Riley. Williams amassed over 2,300 total yards and 27 touchdowns as a part-time starter for Oklahoma in 2021.

Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (+2000) and Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (+2800) round out the top five favorites.

As for some other names to watch:

If Jaxson Dart (+3500) gets the starting spot for the Ole Miss Rebels as expected, the USC transfer should thrive in Lane Kiffin’s offense. Dart was rushed into starting for the Trojans last year after Kedon Slovis was injured, but he showed a lot of poise and next-level arm talent as a true freshman. There are some that believe he’ll be better than Williams in that 2024 QB Draft Class.

Keep an eye on new Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (+6000). Gibbs, a transfer from Georgia Tech, had 746 yards rushing and 465 yards receiving last season for the Yellow Jackets. Those numbers should rise considerably in Alabama’s offense.

Here are the latest odds to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy from DraftKings Sportsbook:

2022 Heisman Trophy Odds Player Odds Player Odds CJ Stroud +250 Bryce Young +350 Caleb Williams +900 Bijan Robinson +2000 DJ Uiagalelei +2800 Dillon Gabriel +3000 Jaxon Smith-Njigba +3000 Jaxson Dart +3500 Tyler Van Dyke +3500 Anthony Richardson +4000 Kedon Slovis +4000 Spencer Rattler +4000 TreVeyon Henderson +4000 Will Anderson Jr. +4000 Bo Nix +5000 Sam Hartman +5000 Malik Cunningham +5000 Quinn Ewers +5000 Braelon Allen +6000 Cade Klubnik +6000 Hendon Hooker +6000 Jack Miller III +6000 Jahmyr Gibbs +6000 KJ Jefferson +6000 Will Levis +6000 Will Rogers +6000 Jordan Addison +7000 JT Daniels +7000 Jayden Daniels +7000 Tank Bigsby +7000 Dorian Thompson-Robinson +8000 Max Johnson +8000 Phil Jurkovec +8000 Sean Clifford +8000 Spencer Sanders +8000 Travis Dye +8000 Jase McClellan +8000 Brennan Armstrong +9000 Cameron Ward +10000 Casey Thompson +10000 Chris Rodriguez Jr. +10000 Grayson McCall +10000 Haynes King +10000 Jake Haener +10000 Kendall Milton +10000 Luke Altmyer +10000 Mohamed Ibrahim +10000 Stetson Bennett IV +10000 Taulia Tagovailoa +10000 Tyler Buchner +10000 Tyler Shough +10000 Will Shipley +10000 Conner Weigman +10000 JJ McCarthy +10000 Cameron Rising +10000 Drew Pyne +10000 Aidan O'Connell +10000 Blake Corum +10000 Adrian Martinez +15000 Cade McNamara +15000 Devin Leary +15000 Deuce Vaughn +15000 Donovan Edwards +15000 Jarek Broussard +15000 Kayshon Boutte +15000 Marvin Harrison Jr. +15000 Marvin Mims +15000 Michael Penix Jr. +15000 Myles Brennan +15000 Zach Calzada +15000 Zach Charbonnet +15000 Zach Evans +15000 Gerry Bohanon +20000 Lyn-J Dixon +20000 Payton Thorne +20000

