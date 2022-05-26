Early look at the 2022 Heisman Trophy odds

It’s never too early to catch up on some college football and look at the early Heisman Trophy favorites for 2022. With 17 of the last 20 Heisman winners coming from the quarterback position, it’s no surprise that the top three early favorites are signal callers.
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud is the early favorite at +250. Stroud threw for 4,435 yards and a 44 touchdowns as a redshirt freshman. He is also a favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
The 2021 Heisman winner, Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young, comes in at +350 and will look to be the first player to win the trophy in consecutive years since Ohio State running back Archie Griffin did it in 1974 and 1975.
USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams is +900, and is expected to post huge numbers for the Trojans under new head coach Lincoln Riley. Williams amassed over 2,300 total yards and 27 touchdowns as a part-time starter for Oklahoma in 2021.
Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (+2000) and Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (+2800) round out the top five favorites.
As for some other names to watch:
If Jaxson Dart (+3500) gets the starting spot for the Ole Miss Rebels as expected, the USC transfer should thrive in Lane Kiffin’s offense. Dart was rushed into starting for the Trojans last year after Kedon Slovis was injured, but he showed a lot of poise and next-level arm talent as a true freshman. There are some that believe he’ll be better than Williams in that 2024 QB Draft Class.
Keep an eye on new Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (+6000). Gibbs, a transfer from Georgia Tech, had 746 yards rushing and 465 yards receiving last season for the Yellow Jackets. Those numbers should rise considerably in Alabama’s offense.
Here are the latest odds to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy from DraftKings Sportsbook:
2022 Heisman Trophy Odds
|Player
|Odds
|CJ Stroud
|+250
|Bryce Young
|+350
|Caleb Williams
|+900
|Bijan Robinson
|+2000
|DJ Uiagalelei
|+2800
|Dillon Gabriel
|+3000
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|+3000
|Jaxson Dart
|+3500
|Tyler Van Dyke
|+3500
|Anthony Richardson
|+4000
|Kedon Slovis
|+4000
|Spencer Rattler
|+4000
|TreVeyon Henderson
|+4000
|Will Anderson Jr.
|+4000
|Bo Nix
|+5000
|Sam Hartman
|+5000
|Malik Cunningham
|+5000
|Quinn Ewers
|+5000
|Braelon Allen
|+6000
|Cade Klubnik
|+6000
|Hendon Hooker
|+6000
|Jack Miller III
|+6000
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|+6000
|KJ Jefferson
|+6000
|Will Levis
|+6000
|Will Rogers
|+6000
|Jordan Addison
|+7000
|JT Daniels
|+7000
|Jayden Daniels
|+7000
|Tank Bigsby
|+7000
|Dorian Thompson-Robinson
|+8000
|Max Johnson
|+8000
|Phil Jurkovec
|+8000
|Sean Clifford
|+8000
|Spencer Sanders
|+8000
|Travis Dye
|+8000
|Jase McClellan
|+8000
|Brennan Armstrong
|+9000
|Cameron Ward
|+10000
|Casey Thompson
|+10000
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|+10000
|Grayson McCall
|+10000
|Haynes King
|+10000
|Jake Haener
|+10000
|Kendall Milton
|+10000
|Luke Altmyer
|+10000
|Mohamed Ibrahim
|+10000
|Stetson Bennett IV
|+10000
|Taulia Tagovailoa
|+10000
|Tyler Buchner
|+10000
|Tyler Shough
|+10000
|Will Shipley
|+10000
|Conner Weigman
|+10000
|JJ McCarthy
|+10000
|Cameron Rising
|+10000
|Drew Pyne
|+10000
|Aidan O'Connell
|+10000
|Blake Corum
|+10000
|Adrian Martinez
|+15000
|Cade McNamara
|+15000
|Devin Leary
|+15000
|Deuce Vaughn
|+15000
|Donovan Edwards
|+15000
|Jarek Broussard
|+15000
|Kayshon Boutte
|+15000
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|+15000
|Marvin Mims
|+15000
|Michael Penix Jr.
|+15000
|Myles Brennan
|+15000
|Zach Calzada
|+15000
|Zach Charbonnet
|+15000
|Zach Evans
|+15000
|Gerry Bohanon
|+20000
|Lyn-J Dixon
|+20000
|Payton Thorne
|+20000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.