Early look at the 2022 Heisman Trophy odds

It’s never too early to be thinking about the futures betting market. Here’s a look at some of the top names to be thinking about before this season even ends.

By nafselon76
NCAA Football: Heisman Trophy Presentation Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

It’s never too early to catch up on some college football and look at the early Heisman Trophy favorites for 2022. With 17 of the last 20 Heisman winners coming from the quarterback position, it’s no surprise that the top three early favorites are signal callers.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud is the early favorite at +250. Stroud threw for 4,435 yards and a 44 touchdowns as a redshirt freshman. He is also a favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The 2021 Heisman winner, Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young, comes in at +350 and will look to be the first player to win the trophy in consecutive years since Ohio State running back Archie Griffin did it in 1974 and 1975.

USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams is +900, and is expected to post huge numbers for the Trojans under new head coach Lincoln Riley. Williams amassed over 2,300 total yards and 27 touchdowns as a part-time starter for Oklahoma in 2021.

Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (+2000) and Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (+2800) round out the top five favorites.

As for some other names to watch:

If Jaxson Dart (+3500) gets the starting spot for the Ole Miss Rebels as expected, the USC transfer should thrive in Lane Kiffin’s offense. Dart was rushed into starting for the Trojans last year after Kedon Slovis was injured, but he showed a lot of poise and next-level arm talent as a true freshman. There are some that believe he’ll be better than Williams in that 2024 QB Draft Class.

Keep an eye on new Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (+6000). Gibbs, a transfer from Georgia Tech, had 746 yards rushing and 465 yards receiving last season for the Yellow Jackets. Those numbers should rise considerably in Alabama’s offense.

Here are the latest odds to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy from DraftKings Sportsbook:

2022 Heisman Trophy Odds

Player Odds
CJ Stroud +250
Bryce Young +350
Caleb Williams +900
Bijan Robinson +2000
DJ Uiagalelei +2800
Dillon Gabriel +3000
Jaxon Smith-Njigba +3000
Jaxson Dart +3500
Tyler Van Dyke +3500
Anthony Richardson +4000
Kedon Slovis +4000
Spencer Rattler +4000
TreVeyon Henderson +4000
Will Anderson Jr. +4000
Bo Nix +5000
Sam Hartman +5000
Malik Cunningham +5000
Quinn Ewers +5000
Braelon Allen +6000
Cade Klubnik +6000
Hendon Hooker +6000
Jack Miller III +6000
Jahmyr Gibbs +6000
KJ Jefferson +6000
Will Levis +6000
Will Rogers +6000
Jordan Addison +7000
JT Daniels +7000
Jayden Daniels +7000
Tank Bigsby +7000
Dorian Thompson-Robinson +8000
Max Johnson +8000
Phil Jurkovec +8000
Sean Clifford +8000
Spencer Sanders +8000
Travis Dye +8000
Jase McClellan +8000
Brennan Armstrong +9000
Cameron Ward +10000
Casey Thompson +10000
Chris Rodriguez Jr. +10000
Grayson McCall +10000
Haynes King +10000
Jake Haener +10000
Kendall Milton +10000
Luke Altmyer +10000
Mohamed Ibrahim +10000
Stetson Bennett IV +10000
Taulia Tagovailoa +10000
Tyler Buchner +10000
Tyler Shough +10000
Will Shipley +10000
Conner Weigman +10000
JJ McCarthy +10000
Cameron Rising +10000
Drew Pyne +10000
Aidan O'Connell +10000
Blake Corum +10000
Adrian Martinez +15000
Cade McNamara +15000
Devin Leary +15000
Deuce Vaughn +15000
Donovan Edwards +15000
Jarek Broussard +15000
Kayshon Boutte +15000
Marvin Harrison Jr. +15000
Marvin Mims +15000
Michael Penix Jr. +15000
Myles Brennan +15000
Zach Calzada +15000
Zach Charbonnet +15000
Zach Evans +15000
Gerry Bohanon +20000
Lyn-J Dixon +20000
Payton Thorne +20000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

