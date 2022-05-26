How to watch Novak Djokovic vs. Alijaz Bedene in French Open third round via live online stream

Defending champion Novak Djokovic will continue his march in the 2022 French Open when he takes on Slovenia pro Aljaz Bedene in the third round Friday, May 27.

Djokovic, who also won the French Open in 2016, has defeated Yoshihito Nishioka and Alex Molcan in the first two rounds to reach the final 32..

Bedene was able to dispatch of four Christopher O’Connell in the first round and pulled off a mild upset by taking up Pablo Cuevas in four sets in the second round.

Djokovic leads Bedene 3-0 head-to-head. Their last meeting was in the 2017 Italian Open, which Djokovic won in straight sets.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this third round matchup, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the match.

Djokovic is such an overwhelming favorite in this match that he is off the board installed by DraftKings Sportsbook. Bedene is a +1800 underdog.

The favored outcome is Djokovic in straight sets, no tiebreak. Djokovic is -145 to play less than 18.5 games in the match and +110 to play over 18.5 games. He is also +150 to win the tournament.