WWE Money in the Bank to move locations in Las Vegas

WWE’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view set for July 2 in Las Vegas will not take place at Allegiant Stadium as anticipated. The company sent out an email to fans on Thursday that the event will be moved to the smaller MGM Grand Garden Arena on the Vegas strip.

WWE sent out the following email to fans that Money in the Bank will now take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena pic.twitter.com/HC2h4nhpqe — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) May 26, 2022

The move comes as a bit of a surprise considering the WWE’s recent push to do more stadium shows with anticipated crowds of 50,000+ attendees. The company was slated to have three this summer with Money in the Bank taking place at Allegiant Stadium on July 2, SummerSlam taking place at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on July 30, and Clash at the Castle taking place at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on September 3.

In recent years, Money in the Bank has arguably eclipsed Survivor Series as one of the WWE’s “Big 4” ppv’s and they certainly tried to make it seem like it by holding it at Allegiant. Now they’ll simply have to settle for the 17,000-seat MGM Grand.