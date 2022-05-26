 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Rafael Nadal vs. Botic Van De Zandschulp in French Open

The third round of the French Open is on the horizon. We break down how to watch Rafael Nadal vs. Botic Van De Zandschulp on TV and via live stream.

By Nick Simon
Tennis: French Open Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

No. 5 Rafael Nadal will continue his march through the 2022 French Open on Friday when going head-to-head with No. 26 Boltic van de Zandschulp in the third round. The match will begin at 9 a.m. ET on the Tennis Channel.

The 13-time French Open champion made quick work of Corentin Moutet in the second round on Wednesday, winning in straight sets 6-3, 6-1, 6-4. Meanwhile, Zandschulp was able to put down Fabio Fognini 6-4, 7-6, 3-2.

This will be the first career meeting between the two competitors and the winner will advance to the fourth round on Sunday to face either No. 9 Felix Auger Aliassime or Filip Krajinović.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this third round matchup, you can stream it via TennisChannel.com or the Tennis Channel Plus. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access Tennis Channel for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the match.

Nadal is the favorite in this match, installed by DraftKings Sportsbook at -2000 to win. Van De Zandschulp is a +950 underdog. The favored outcome is Nadal in three sets, with odds of -280.

