How to watch Rafael Nadal vs. Botic Van De Zandschulp in French Open

No. 5 Rafael Nadal will continue his march through the 2022 French Open on Friday when going head-to-head with No. 26 Boltic van de Zandschulp in the third round. The match will begin at 9 a.m. ET on the Tennis Channel.

The 13-time French Open champion made quick work of Corentin Moutet in the second round on Wednesday, winning in straight sets 6-3, 6-1, 6-4. Meanwhile, Zandschulp was able to put down Fabio Fognini 6-4, 7-6, 3-2.

This will be the first career meeting between the two competitors and the winner will advance to the fourth round on Sunday to face either No. 9 Felix Auger Aliassime or Filip Krajinović.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this third round matchup, you can stream it via TennisChannel.com or the Tennis Channel Plus. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access Tennis Channel for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the match.

Nadal is the favorite in this match, installed by DraftKings Sportsbook at -2000 to win. Van De Zandschulp is a +950 underdog. The favored outcome is Nadal in three sets, with odds of -280.