How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs. Sebastian Korda in French Open third round

No. 6 Carlos Alcaraz will continue his march through the 2022 French Open on Friday when going head-to-head with No. 27 Sebastian Korda in the third round. The match will begin at 12 p.m. ET on the Tennis Channel.

Alvarez survived a second-round battle against fellow countrymen Albert Ramos-Vinolas on Wednesday, winning 6-1, 6-7, 5-7, 7-6, 6-4. Meanwhile, Korda was able to put down Richard Gasquet in straight sets 7-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Alcaraz and Korda are 1-1 against each other for their career with the latter last beating the former at the Monte-Carlo Masters last month. The winner will advance to the fourth round on Sunday to face either No. 10 Cameron Norrie or No. 21 Karen Khachanov.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this third round matchup, you can stream it via TennisChannel.com or the Tennis Channel Plus. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access Tennis Channel for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the match.

Alcaraz is the favorite in this match, installed by DraftKings Sportsbook at -650 to win. Korda is a +450 underdog. The favored outcome is Alcaraz in straight sets, with odds of -145.