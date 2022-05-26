 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs. Sebastian Korda in French Open third round

The third round of the French Open is on the horizon. We break down how to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs. Sebastian Korda on TV and via live stream.

By Nick Simon
Tennis: French Open Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

No. 6 Carlos Alcaraz will continue his march through the 2022 French Open on Friday when going head-to-head with No. 27 Sebastian Korda in the third round. The match will begin at 12 p.m. ET on the Tennis Channel.

Alvarez survived a second-round battle against fellow countrymen Albert Ramos-Vinolas on Wednesday, winning 6-1, 6-7, 5-7, 7-6, 6-4. Meanwhile, Korda was able to put down Richard Gasquet in straight sets 7-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Alcaraz and Korda are 1-1 against each other for their career with the latter last beating the former at the Monte-Carlo Masters last month. The winner will advance to the fourth round on Sunday to face either No. 10 Cameron Norrie or No. 21 Karen Khachanov.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this third round matchup, you can stream it via TennisChannel.com or the Tennis Channel Plus. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access Tennis Channel for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the match.

Alcaraz is the favorite in this match, installed by DraftKings Sportsbook at -650 to win. Korda is a +450 underdog. The favored outcome is Alcaraz in straight sets, with odds of -145.

