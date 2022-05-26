 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cubs rookie Seiya Suzuki leaves Thursday’s contest vs. Reds with sprained finger

We take a look at the latest injury updates for Cubs OF Seiya Suzuki.

By DKNation Staff
Chicago Cubs v Cincinnati Reds
Seiya Suzuki of the Chicago Cubs dives into second base to avoid being tagged by Kyle Farmer of the Cincinnati Reds in the third inning at Great American Ball Park on May 26, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Chicago Cubs pulled rookie outfielder Seiya Suzuki from Thursday’s contest against the Cincinnati Reds after he jammed his finger sliding into second base. The game is currently in a rain delay, but Suzuki is unlikely to return with a finger sprain.

Suzuki has been solid for the Cubs in his rookie season, hitting .241 with four home runs and 21 RBIs entering Thursday’s game. If he’s out for an extended period of time, the Cubs will likely turn to Christopher Morel and Rafael Ortega in the outfield. However, Chicago’s main focus this year is determining which players can be centerpieces to the roster going forward. Suzuki is certainly among those in consideration, and him missing time would make it tougher to evaluate him and could hamper some of his development.

