Cubs rookie Seiya Suzuki leaves Thursday’s contest vs. Reds with sprained finger

The Chicago Cubs pulled rookie outfielder Seiya Suzuki from Thursday’s contest against the Cincinnati Reds after he jammed his finger sliding into second base. The game is currently in a rain delay, but Suzuki is unlikely to return with a finger sprain.

Seiya Suzuki left game with left ring finger sprain. — Bruce Levine (@MLBBruceLevine) May 26, 2022

Suzuki has been solid for the Cubs in his rookie season, hitting .241 with four home runs and 21 RBIs entering Thursday’s game. If he’s out for an extended period of time, the Cubs will likely turn to Christopher Morel and Rafael Ortega in the outfield. However, Chicago’s main focus this year is determining which players can be centerpieces to the roster going forward. Suzuki is certainly among those in consideration, and him missing time would make it tougher to evaluate him and could hamper some of his development.

