How to watch Coco Gauff vs. Kaia Kanepi in French Open third round via live online stream

No. 18 ranked Coco Gauff will look to keep up her dominant play so far at the 2022 French Open when she meets Kaia Kanepi in the third round Friday. The action for this women’s singles match is set to begin at 6:30 a.m. ET. Gauff has won both her matches so far in straight sets, while Kanepi had to go to a third set in the first round.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this third round matchup, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the match.

Gauff is the favorite in this match, installed by DraftKings Sportsbook at -215 to win. Kanepi is a +175 underdog. The favored outcome is Gauff in straight sets, with odds of -190.