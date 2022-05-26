How many NBA championships have the Golden State Warriors won?

The Golden State Warriors have advanced to the 2022 NBA Finals after eliminating the Dallas Mavericks in five games in the Western conference finals. The Warriors are back in the Finals after a two-year playoff absence, which is good news for their stars who inked long-term deals with the hopes of extending their dynastic run.

The Warriors have won five championships as members of the NBA and one championship as members of the BAA. The most recent title came in 2017-18, when the team still had Kevin Durant on the roster. That title was the last of three in a span of five years where Golden State went to the Finals each season. Prior to those recent Finals runs, the Warriors last won a title in 1974-75. Overall, the franchise has won a league championship in 1947, 1956, 1975, 2015, 2017 and 2018.

This will be Golden State’s eighth appearance in the Finals as members of the NBA.