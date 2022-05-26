Warriors advance to 2022 NBA Finals with 4-1 series win over Mavericks

The Golden State Warriors are back in the NBA Finals after defeating the Dallas Mavericks in the Western conference finals 4-1. The Warriors missed out on an opportunity to sweep the Mavericks but maintained their perfect home record in the playoffs with a win in Game 5.

Stephen Curry, who played like a MVP this series, was fairly quiet in the clinching game. It was Klay Thompson who erupted for 19 points in the first half to help Golden State build a 17-point lead at the break. Jordan Poole added 12 points as well.

Luka Doncic continued to perform well for the Mavericks but simply didn’t have enough help. The star guard struggled in terms of efficiency early before turning things on late to make this a contest. The Mavericks had cut the deficit to single digits near the end of the third quarter before running out of gas.

The Warriors were +550 to win the West and +1100 to win the NBA title at the beginning of the season per DraftKings Sportsbook.