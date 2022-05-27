Who will Avalanche play in the Western Conference Final of the 2022 NHL playoffs?

The Colorado Avalanche advanced to the Western conference finals in the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs after defeating the St. Louis Blues 4-2 with a goal at the buzzer in Game 6. The Avalanche will now meet the Edmonton Oilers, who wrapped up their series with the Calgary Flames Thursday in a high-scoring, overtime thriller.

The Avalanche will have home ice in this series after finishing the regular season with the better record. Colorado beat Edmonton twice in three meetings this season, but the Oilers did win the last game and are in tremendous form right now.

This series will feature two of the league’s most exciting players in Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon and Edmonton’s Connor McDavid. Both were No. 1 overall picks in their respective drafts and have blossomed into the league’s best goal scorers. MacKinnon finished this season with 32 goals, while McDavid tallied 44 for the Oilers.