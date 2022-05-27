 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Who will Oilers play in the Western Conference Final of 2022 NHL playoffs?

Edmonton is headed to the conference final.

We’re heading closer to the conference finals round of the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs, and the Edmonton Oilers will be taking part in that series for the Western conference. The Oilers fell behind in Game 5 against the Calgary Flames, but were able to claw their way back with four goals in the second period to eventually win on a goal by Connor McDavid in overtime.

The Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings in the first round of the playoffs despite going down 3-2 after an overtime defeat in Game 5. Edmonton was able to win Game 6 in LA before shutting out the Kings in a Game 7 win at home. They lost the first game against the Flames before winning four straight to close the series and advance to the conference finals.

Edmonton will meet either the Colorado Avalanche or St. Louis Blues in the conference finals. The Avs lead the Blues 3-2 at the time of this writing.

