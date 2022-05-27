French Open 2022: Women’s schedule, bracket, scores for Saturday

The third round of the 2022 French Open will wrap up on Saturday, May 28th. There will be plenty of singles action for the women’s bracket. Luckily, there will be replays throughout the day because the time difference has the action starting super early. If you happen to want to catch the matches live, they will begin play at 5:00 a.m. ET.

Saturday schedule

5:00 a.m. ET

Irina-Camelia Begu vs. Leolia Jeanjean

6:00 a.m. ET

Iga Swiatek vs. Danka Kovinic

6:30 a.m. ET

Shelby Rogers vs. Daria Kasatkina

7:00 a.m. ET

Jessica Pegula vs. Tamara Zidansek

Camila Giorgia vs. Aryna Sabalenka

7:30 a.m. ET

Qinwen Zheng vs. Alize Cornet

8:30 a.m. ET

Paula Badosa vs. Veronika Kudermetova

10:30 a.m. ET

Madison Keys vs. Elena Rybakina

Odds

DraftKings Sportsbook has odds for third-round matchups. Odds for who will win the 2022 French Open can be found here. Iga Swiatek sits as a relatively favorite to win it all with odds at -250, next followed by Amanda Anisimova at +1200.