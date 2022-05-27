 clock menu more-arrow no yes

French Open 2022: Men’s schedule, bracket, scores for Saturday, May 28

We have everything you need to know for the men’s draw of the French Open, including schedule, scores and more.

By TeddyRicketson
Daniil Medvedev of Russia during day 5 of the French Open 2022, Roland-Garros 2022, second tennis Grand Slam of the year at Stade Roland Garros on May 25, 2022 in Paris, France. Photo by John Berry/Getty Images

The third round of the 2022 French Open will wrap up on Saturday, May 28th. There will be plenty of singles action for the men’s bracket. Luckily, there will be replays throughout the day because the time difference has the action starting super early. If you happen to want to catch the matches live, they will begin play at 5:00 a.m. ET.

Saturday, May 28 schedule

5:00 a.m. ET

Andrey Rublev vs. Cristian Garin
Mackenzie McDonald vs. Jannik Sinner

6:30 a.m. ET

Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Daniil Medvedev

8:30 a.m. ET

David Goffin vs. Hubert Hurkacz

9:00 a.m. ET

Gilles Simon vs. Marin Cilic

10:00 a.m. ET

Casper Ruud vs. Lorenzo Sonego
Mikael Ymer vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas

2:45 p.m. ET

Holger Rune vs. Hugo Gaston

Odds

DraftKings Sportsbook has odds for the third-round matchups. Odds for who will win the 2022 French Open can be found here.

