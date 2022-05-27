French Open 2022: Men’s schedule, bracket, scores for Saturday, May 28

The third round of the 2022 French Open will wrap up on Saturday, May 28th. There will be plenty of singles action for the men’s bracket. Luckily, there will be replays throughout the day because the time difference has the action starting super early. If you happen to want to catch the matches live, they will begin play at 5:00 a.m. ET.

Saturday, May 28 schedule

5:00 a.m. ET

Andrey Rublev vs. Cristian Garin

Mackenzie McDonald vs. Jannik Sinner

6:30 a.m. ET

Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Daniil Medvedev

8:30 a.m. ET

David Goffin vs. Hubert Hurkacz

9:00 a.m. ET

Gilles Simon vs. Marin Cilic

10:00 a.m. ET

Casper Ruud vs. Lorenzo Sonego

Mikael Ymer vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas

2:45 p.m. ET

Holger Rune vs. Hugo Gaston

Odds

DraftKings Sportsbook has odds for the third-round matchups. Odds for who will win the 2022 French Open can be found here.