Breaking down the weather forecast for Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR heads to Concord, North Carolina, for this weekend’s events. There will be a Camping World Truck Series, Xfinity Series and Cup Series race held at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The Camping World Truck Series is up first on Friday, May 27th, with practice at 1:30 p.m., qualifying at 2 p.m. and the North Carolina Education Lottery at 8:30 p.m. ET. Xfinity practice and qualifying will be on Friday with the Alsco Uniforms 300 on Saturday. Cup Series practice and qualifying will be on Saturday, with the Coca-Cola 600 running at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 29th.

The track is going to be wet on Friday, but it depends on the timing if it will affect the race at all. The good news is that Saturday and Sunday are looking great and dry so the Xfinity and Cup Series should be fine.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend in Charlotte, NC, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, May 27th

Hi 77°, Low 61°: Couple of thunderstorms, 93% chance of rain

1:30 p.m. — Practice, Truck Series

2:00 p.m. — Qualifying, Truck Series

3:30 p.m. — Practice, Xfinity Series

4:00 p.m. — Qualifying, Xfinity Series

8:30 p.m. — North Carolina Education Lottery 200 (134 laps, 201 miles)

Saturday, May 28th

Hi 81°, Low 60°: Mostly sunny and delightful, 9% chance of rain

1 p.m. — Alsco Uniforms 300 (200 laps, 300 miles)

7 p.m. — Practice, Cup Series

7:45 p.m. — Qualifying, Cup Series

Sunday, May 29th

Hi 84°, Low 63°: Mostly sunny and nice, 3% chance of rain

6:00 p.m. — Coca-Cola 600 (400 laps, 600 miles)