How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Alsco Uniforms 300 Xfinity series race via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s Alsco Uniforms 300 qualifying on Friday at Charlotte Motor Speedway via live online stream.

By TeddyRicketson
Brandon Jones, driver of the #19 Menards/Delta Faucets Toyota, AJ Allmendinger, driver of the #16 Action Industries Chevrolet, Myatt Snider, driver of the #31 Superior Essex Chevrolet, and Ty Gibbs, driver of the #54 Monster Energy Toyota, race during the NASCAR Xfinity Series SRS Distribution 250 at Texas Motor Speedway on May 21, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Qualifying for this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race will take place on Friday, May 27 at 4:00 p.m. ET as drivers gear up for Sunday’s Alsco Uniforms 300 from Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte. Friday’s qualifying format will feature all cars going around the track for one lap following a 20-minute warmup/practice session. Practice and qualifying will both air on FS1.

This is the second running of an Xfinity Series race with this name. The first was run in Las Vegas in March and was won by Ty Gibbs. He must have a thing for this race because he also won the 2021 Alsco 300-Charlotte race. Unsurprisingly, Gibbs has the best odds to win this race installed at +400 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Noah Gragson (+500), A.J. Allmendinger (+600), Justin Allgaier (+650) and Josh Berry (+900) as the drivers with the best odds to win this race.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying on Friday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Alsco Uniforms 300

Date: Friday, May 27
Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

2022 Alsco Uniforms 300-Charlotte, Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Sam Mayer 1
2 Brett Moffitt 2
3 Sheldon Creed 2
4 Bayley Currey 4
5 Ryan Preece 5
6 Ryan Vargas 6
7 Joe Graf, Jr. 7
8 Justin Allgaier 7
9 Josh Berry 8
10 David Starr 8
11 Noah Gragson 9
12 Landon Cassill 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Timmy Hill 13
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Trevor Bayne 18
17 Brandon Jones 19
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Anthony Alfredo 23
20 Jeffrey Earnhardt 26
21 Jeb Burton 27
22 Kyle Sieg 28
23 Myatt Snider 31
24 Kyle Weatherman 34
25 Shane Lee 35
26 Alex Labbe 36
27 C.J. McLaughlin 38
28 Ryan Sieg 39
29 Ryan Ellis 44
30 Stefan Parsons 45
31 Brennan Poole 47
32 Austin Dillon 48
33 Jeremy Clements 51
34 Ty Gibbs 54
35 Matt Mills 55
36 J.J. Yeley 66
37 Brandon Brown 68
38 Ronnie Bassett, Jr. 77
39 Josh Williams 78
40 Mason Massey 91
41 Riley Herbst 98
42 Nick Sanchez 99

