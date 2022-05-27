How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Alsco Uniforms 300 Xfinity series race via live online stream

Qualifying for this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race will take place on Friday, May 27 at 4:00 p.m. ET as drivers gear up for Sunday’s Alsco Uniforms 300 from Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte. Friday’s qualifying format will feature all cars going around the track for one lap following a 20-minute warmup/practice session. Practice and qualifying will both air on FS1.
This is the second running of an Xfinity Series race with this name. The first was run in Las Vegas in March and was won by Ty Gibbs. He must have a thing for this race because he also won the 2021 Alsco 300-Charlotte race. Unsurprisingly, Gibbs has the best odds to win this race installed at +400 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Noah Gragson (+500), A.J. Allmendinger (+600), Justin Allgaier (+650) and Josh Berry (+900) as the drivers with the best odds to win this race.
If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying on Friday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.
How to watch qualifying for the Alsco Uniforms 300
Date: Friday, May 27
Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App
2022 Alsco Uniforms 300-Charlotte, Entry List
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Sam Mayer
|1
|2
|Brett Moffitt
|2
|3
|Sheldon Creed
|2
|4
|Bayley Currey
|4
|5
|Ryan Preece
|5
|6
|Ryan Vargas
|6
|7
|Joe Graf, Jr.
|7
|8
|Justin Allgaier
|7
|9
|Josh Berry
|8
|10
|David Starr
|8
|11
|Noah Gragson
|9
|12
|Landon Cassill
|10
|13
|Daniel Hemric
|11
|14
|Timmy Hill
|13
|15
|A.J. Allmendinger
|16
|16
|Trevor Bayne
|18
|17
|Brandon Jones
|19
|18
|Austin Hill
|21
|19
|Anthony Alfredo
|23
|20
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|26
|21
|Jeb Burton
|27
|22
|Kyle Sieg
|28
|23
|Myatt Snider
|31
|24
|Kyle Weatherman
|34
|25
|Shane Lee
|35
|26
|Alex Labbe
|36
|27
|C.J. McLaughlin
|38
|28
|Ryan Sieg
|39
|29
|Ryan Ellis
|44
|30
|Stefan Parsons
|45
|31
|Brennan Poole
|47
|32
|Austin Dillon
|48
|33
|Jeremy Clements
|51
|34
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|35
|Matt Mills
|55
|36
|J.J. Yeley
|66
|37
|Brandon Brown
|68
|38
|Ronnie Bassett, Jr.
|77
|39
|Josh Williams
|78
|40
|Mason Massey
|91
|41
|Riley Herbst
|98
|42
|Nick Sanchez
|99