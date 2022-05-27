NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup set for Alsco Uniforms 300 Xfinity race at Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR heads to Concord, North Carolina for this weekend’s events. The Charlotte Motor Speedway will play host to the events. The Xfinity Series will be in action with the Alsco 300-Charlotte. This is the second running of a race by this name this year with the first occurring in Las Vegas in March. Practice and qualifying will take place on Friday, May 27th with the race happening on Saturday, May 28th at 1 p.m. ET. Practice, qualifying and the race will all air on FS1.

Qualifying will be at 4 p.m. ET on Friday. The Charlotte Motor Speedway utilizes a one-lap qualifying format. All of the cars will go through a 20-minute warm-up/practice. Once that wraps, each car will run one lap with the fastest time winning the pole position. The rest of the racing grid will also be settled.

Ty Gibbs has the best odds to win this race installed at +400 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Noah Gragson (+500), A.J. Allmendinger (+600), Justin Allgaier (+650) and Josh Berry (+900) as the drivers with the best odds to win this race.

Here is the entry list for Saturday’s 2022 Alsco Uniforms 300 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update as qualifying wraps.