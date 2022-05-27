 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup set for Alsco Uniforms 300 Xfinity race at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The Alsco Uniforms 300 of the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes place on Saturday, May 28 this year. We’ve got the full racing order for Saturday’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

By TeddyRicketson
Noah Gragson, driver of the #9 Bass Pro Shops/TrueTimber/BRCC Chevrolet, Austin Hill, driver of the #21 Global Industrial Chevrolet, and Brandon Jones, driver of the #19 Menards/Delta Faucets Toyota, race during the NASCAR Xfinity Series - SRS Distribution 250 at Texas Motor Speedway on May 21, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

NASCAR heads to Concord, North Carolina for this weekend’s events. The Charlotte Motor Speedway will play host to the events. The Xfinity Series will be in action with the Alsco 300-Charlotte. This is the second running of a race by this name this year with the first occurring in Las Vegas in March. Practice and qualifying will take place on Friday, May 27th with the race happening on Saturday, May 28th at 1 p.m. ET. Practice, qualifying and the race will all air on FS1.

Qualifying will be at 4 p.m. ET on Friday. The Charlotte Motor Speedway utilizes a one-lap qualifying format. All of the cars will go through a 20-minute warm-up/practice. Once that wraps, each car will run one lap with the fastest time winning the pole position. The rest of the racing grid will also be settled.

Ty Gibbs has the best odds to win this race installed at +400 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Noah Gragson (+500), A.J. Allmendinger (+600), Justin Allgaier (+650) and Josh Berry (+900) as the drivers with the best odds to win this race.

Here is the entry list for Saturday’s 2022 Alsco Uniforms 300 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update as qualifying wraps.

2022 Alsco Uniforms 300-Charlotte, Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Sam Mayer 1
2 Brett Moffitt 2
3 Sheldon Creed 2
4 Bayley Currey 4
5 Ryan Preece 5
6 Ryan Vargas 6
7 Joe Graf, Jr. 7
8 Justin Allgaier 7
9 Josh Berry 8
10 David Starr 8
11 Noah Gragson 9
12 Landon Cassill 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Timmy Hill 13
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Trevor Bayne 18
17 Brandon Jones 19
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Anthony Alfredo 23
20 Jeffrey Earnhardt 26
21 Jeb Burton 27
22 Kyle Sieg 28
23 Myatt Snider 31
24 Kyle Weatherman 34
25 Shane Lee 35
26 Alex Labbe 36
27 C.J. McLaughlin 38
28 Ryan Sieg 39
29 Ryan Ellis 44
30 Stefan Parsons 45
31 Brennan Poole 47
32 Austin Dillon 48
33 Jeremy Clements 51
34 Ty Gibbs 54
35 Matt Mills 55
36 J.J. Yeley 66
37 Brandon Brown 68
38 Ronnie Bassett, Jr. 77
39 Josh Williams 78
40 Mason Massey 91
41 Riley Herbst 98
42 Nick Sanchez 99

