How to watch NASCAR qualifying for North Carolina Education Lottery 200 truck race via live online stream

The 2022 North Carolina Education Lottery 200 will take place on Friday, May 27th. The Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina will host the race. Practice will start at 1:30 p.m. ET with qualifying following at 2 p.m. ET. Both practice and qualifying will air on FS1.
Qualifying at the Charlotte Motor Speedway will use a one-lap qualifying format. There will be a 20-minute warm-up and practice session for all trucks. This will then be followed by all of the trucks running a single lap. The fastest time will be awarded the pole position as the rest of the race grid will be determined.
If you aren’t around a TV to watch the race on Friday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.
How to watch qualifying for the North Carolina Lottery Education 200
Date: Friday, May 27
Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App
2022 North Carolina Education Lottery 200 Entry List
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Hailie Deegan
|1
|2
|Jesse Little
|2
|3
|John Hunter Nemechek
|4
|4
|Blaine Perkins
|9
|5
|Spencer Boyd
|12
|6
|Trey Hutchens
|14
|7
|Tanner Gray
|15
|8
|Tyler Ankrum
|16
|9
|Ryan Preece
|17
|10
|Chandler Smith
|18
|11
|Derek Kraus
|19
|12
|Matt Mills
|20
|13
|Austin Wayne Self
|22
|14
|Grant Enfinger
|23
|15
|Jack Wood
|24
|16
|Matt DiBenedetto
|25
|17
|Tate Fogleman
|30
|18
|Josh Reaume
|33
|19
|Max Gutierrez
|37
|20
|Zane Smith
|38
|21
|Dean Thompson
|40
|22
|Ross Chastain
|41
|23
|Carson Hocevar
|42
|24
|Keith McGee
|43
|25
|Kris Wright
|44
|26
|Lawless Alan
|45
|27
|Ryan Huff
|46
|28
|Brennan Poole
|47
|29
|Kyle Busch
|51
|30
|Stewart Friesen
|52
|31
|Timmy Hill
|56
|32
|Chase Purdy
|61
|33
|Ty Majeski
|66
|34
|Matt Crafton
|88
|35
|Colby Howard
|91
|36
|Christian Eckes
|98
|37
|Ben Rhodes
|99