NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as Charlotte truck race settles starting lineup

The 2022 North Carolina Education Lottery 200 will take place on Friday, May 27th at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina will host the race. Practice will start at 1:30 p.m. ET with qualifying following at 2 p.m. ET. Both practice and qualifying will air on FS1. This race has been around since 2003, and this will be the 20th running of this race.

Qualifying at the Charlotte Motor Speedway will use a one-lap qualifying format. There will be a 20-minute warm-up and practice session for all trucks. This will then be followed by all of the trucks running a single lap. The fastest time will be awarded the pole position as the rest of the race grid will be determined.

The 2021 North Carolina Education Lottery 200 was won by John Hunter Nemechek and it was his first victory at this race.

Here is the full field for Friday’s North Carolina Education Lottery 200 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.