NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as Charlotte truck race settles starting lineup

We’ve got the full racing order for Friday’s North Carolina Education Lottery 200 truck race as qualifying wraps.

By TeddyRicketson
Stewart Friesen (#52 Halmar Friesen Racing Halmar International Toyota) leads the pack on a restart during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 220 on May 20, 2022 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, TX. Photo by George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2022 North Carolina Education Lottery 200 will take place on Friday, May 27th at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina will host the race. Practice will start at 1:30 p.m. ET with qualifying following at 2 p.m. ET. Both practice and qualifying will air on FS1. This race has been around since 2003, and this will be the 20th running of this race.

Qualifying at the Charlotte Motor Speedway will use a one-lap qualifying format. There will be a 20-minute warm-up and practice session for all trucks. This will then be followed by all of the trucks running a single lap. The fastest time will be awarded the pole position as the rest of the race grid will be determined.

The 2021 North Carolina Education Lottery 200 was won by John Hunter Nemechek and it was his first victory at this race.

Here is the full field for Friday’s North Carolina Education Lottery 200 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.

2022 North Carolina Education Lottery 200 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Hailie Deegan 1
2 Jesse Little 2
3 John Hunter Nemechek 4
4 Blaine Perkins 9
5 Spencer Boyd 12
6 Trey Hutchens 14
7 Tanner Gray 15
8 Tyler Ankrum 16
9 Ryan Preece 17
10 Chandler Smith 18
11 Derek Kraus 19
12 Matt Mills 20
13 Austin Wayne Self 22
14 Grant Enfinger 23
15 Jack Wood 24
16 Matt DiBenedetto 25
17 Tate Fogleman 30
18 Josh Reaume 33
19 Max Gutierrez 37
20 Zane Smith 38
21 Dean Thompson 40
22 Ross Chastain 41
23 Carson Hocevar 42
24 Keith McGee 43
25 Kris Wright 44
26 Lawless Alan 45
27 Ryan Huff 46
28 Brennan Poole 47
29 Kyle Busch 51
30 Stewart Friesen 52
31 Timmy Hill 56
32 Chase Purdy 61
33 Ty Majeski 66
34 Matt Crafton 88
35 Colby Howard 91
36 Christian Eckes 98
37 Ben Rhodes 99

