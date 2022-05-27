How to watch the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 Truck race, via live stream

The 2022 North Carolina Education Lottery 200 will take place on Friday, May 27th. This will be the 20th running of this race. The Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina will host the race. Practice will start at 1:30 p.m. ET with qualifying following at 2 p.m. ET. Both practice and qualifying will air on FS1. The race itself with take place at 8:30 p.m. ET and will also air on FS1.

The 2021 North Carolina Education Lottery 200 was won by John Hunter Nemechek, and it was his first victory at this race.

How to watch the North Carolina Education Lottery 200

Date: Friday, May 27

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live

Live streaming the North Carolina Education Lottery 300 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.