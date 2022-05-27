Breaking down the cut line for the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge

The PGA Tour tees off the second round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge on Friday at 8:20 a.m. ET. from the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

There was a small logjam at the top of the leaderboard after Thursday’s play with Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Scottie Scheffler and Harold Varner III all carding 4-under 66 in the first round.

The first trios tee off on Friday at 8:20 a.m. ET, with the afternoon groups beginning 12:50 p.m. ET. It should be about 2-3 p.m. before we have a solid idea of what the final cut line should be, but many participants will know they’re heading home after holing out on 18.

How is the cut line determined?

The cut line at 36 holes is the top 65 players plus those tied at the end of that group. With just 120 starters in this PGA Tour invitational event, not too many players will miss the weekend relative to a normal weekly event.

What is the projected cut line for the Charles Schwab Challenge as of now?

Entering Friday’s play, the cut line is set at +1. For a tournament where the winner was at -14 last year, and considering today’s weather, it’s probably going to be +1 or even today.

Who is not projected to make the cut?

Richard Bland (+4) and Tom Hoge (+5) have had great seasons, but they’ve got plenty of work to do to make it to Saturday.